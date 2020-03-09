ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: March 9

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON/ENDANGER CHILD

>> Roman Lee Rico , 28, had a charge of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence dismissed Feb. 26 due to insufficient evidence. Judge John Smith presided. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

ASSAULT

>> Lucas Jovon Ruiz , 20, was sentenced to six years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 12 on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Tammara Lyn McClinton , 48, had a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions dismissed Feb. 25 due to insufficient evidence. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> George Doyle Allen , 22, pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to assault by strangulation (family violence) and publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material and was sentenced to five years probation. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. David Thedford was the defense attorney.

>> Elijah Eddie Dominguez , 33, pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and charges of criminal mischief, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000; and unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to six years in prison and 12 months in state jail, respectively, on those charges. Dominguez also had a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle dismissed as part of the deal. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.

>> Kristie Marie Rodriguez , 35, pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to assault on a public servant and was sentenced to three years probation. Rodriguez also had a charge of harassment of a public servant dismissed as part of the deal. Smith approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Jonathan Jose Minjares , 27, had a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant dismissed Feb. 27 at the request of the complaining witness. Whalen presided. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Nuru Omar Abdulkadir , 57, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Oscar Ramirez , 33, had a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation dismissed March 2 because the complaining witness refused to help with the prosecution of the case. Whalen presided. Justin Low was the defense attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Damaine Thomas Mesa , 24, was sentenced to six years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 12 on a charge of burglary of a habitation. Rush approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.

CREDIT CARD ABUSE

>> Eddie Lee Massingill , 54, had a charge of credit card abuse dismissed Feb. 28 because he pleaded guilty to charges in another case. Rush presided. Chastain was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Robert Anthony Bowers Jr. , 35, had the rules of his probation amended Jan. 10 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

>> Eleazar Cerda Contreras , 31, pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to four years probation. Trotter approved the deal. Christina Jimenez was the defense attorney.

>> Trent Aubrey Hendrix , 30, pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years probation. Smith approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.

>> Christopher Wayne Aguero , 28, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to six years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Low was the defense attorney.

>> Gus Alfred Garza , 40, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Garrison was the defense attorney.

>> Daniel Vasquez Jr. , 37, had the rules of his probation amended Feb. 27 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to four years probation. Smith approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the defense attorney.

DWI WITH CHILD PASSENGER

>> Hollis McWilliams , 34, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and three counts of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence and was sentenced to five years probation and five years probation and deferred adjudication, respectively, on those charges. McWilliams also had another charge of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence dismissed as part of the deal. Trotter approved the deal. Lawrence Barber Jr. was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Kayla Deanda , 19, was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 12 on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle. Whalen approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.

>> Luis Angel Aguilar , 22, was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating Feb. 17 on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle. Rush approved the deal. Glen Halsell was the defense attorney.

>> Basilio Gandara Madrid , 25, was sentenced to six years in prison and 13 months in state jail, respectively, in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 21 on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Rush approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

>> Alexis Omar Castaneda , 20, pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Mathieu Adam Castillo , 18, pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Steve Brannan was the defense attorney.

>> Gabriel Anthony Hinojos , 30, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

>> Joshua I. Nunez , 18, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to two counts of evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to four years and six months probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.

>> Manuel Melendez Rodriguez , 52, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

>> Heath Matthew Smith , 32, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to two years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

INJURY TO CHILD

>> Aaron Munoz , 22, pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to injury to a child by omission and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Munoz also had charges of injury to a child and capital murder of a person under ten years of age dismissed as part of the deal. Whalen approved the deal. Low was the defense attorney.

ONLINE SOLICITATION OF MINOR

>> Jordan Lane Kidwell , 23, pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to online solicitation of a minor and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

>> Jose Luis Garza , 30, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to possession of child pornography; and employing, authorizing or inducing a child to engage in sexual conduct or a sexual performance and was sentenced to five years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Rene Mendoza Jr. , 29, had the rules of his probation amended Feb. 19 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation. Smith approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.

>> Cheyenne Lorenza Talamantes , 21, was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 20 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen approved the deal. Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Blake Virgil Baxter , 32, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, dismissed Feb. 24 because the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Trotter presided. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

>> David Todd Woolf , 52, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed Feb. 25 because he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drug charge and was sentenced to one year probation. Trotter presided. Justin Griffin was the defense attorney.

>> Virginia Harrison , 39, pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Ralph Ezequiel Romero , 49, pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Isaiah Jackson was the defense attorney.

>> Lana Pauline Spurgeon , 61, pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to seven months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Alan Harris was the defense attorney.

>> George Lewis Burleson , 52, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Laura Carpenter was the defense attorney.

>> Samantha Jo Fennewald , 31, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Garrison was the defense attorney.

>> Caleb Nino , 34, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 27 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen approved the deal. Garrison was the defense attorney.

>> Grant Albert Haworth , 34, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, dismissed Feb. 28 because necessary witnesses were not available or would not cooperate with the investigation and prosecution of the case. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Chisolm Lane Groff , 26, pleaded guilty March 3 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney.

PROHIBIT SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

>> Robert Shane Weaver , 31, pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility and was sentenced to four years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the defense attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

>> Josmasy Josel Cespedes , 22, was sentenced to 60 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 26 on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Whalen approved the deal. Robert Garcia Jr. was the defense attorney.

>> Michael Zuniga , 24, had charges of sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony dismissed Feb. 27 pursuant to his guilty plea to charges in another case. Smith presided. McLeaish was the defense attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> William Dean McInturff , 40, had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed Feb. 28 because the evidence did not meet the elements of the crime. Smith presided. Holmes was the defense attorney.

>> Stephanie Grace Baeza , 36, had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed March 2 because the evidence did not meet the elements of the crime. Smith presided. Schoel was the defense attorney.

TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

>> Gilberto Holguin Dominguez , 34, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to tampering with a governmental record with intent to defraud or harm another and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

THEFT

>> Erin Michelle Hall , 40, had her probation revoked Feb. 14 on charges of theft, misapplication of fiduciary property and five counts of forgery was sentenced to eight years in prison and 12 months in state jail, respectively, on those charges. Rush approved the deal. Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Kristopher James Dutton , 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Donavan Ray Rangel , 22, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to theft and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Rangel was given credit for time served. Whalen approved the deal. Garrison was the defense attorney.

>> Eloisa Magdalena Cespedes , 37, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to theft and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.

>> Lereshio Kenyatta Hodges , 34, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to theft of a firearm and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Lizet Martinez , 30, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Roxane Blount was the defense attorney.