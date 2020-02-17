ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Feb 17

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.
ASSAULT
- Nohemi Lozano Medina, 35, was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 9 on a charge of assault on a public servant. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Roxane Blount was the defense attorney.
- Raul Olivas Armendariz, 31, had two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed Feb. 7 due to insufficient evidence. Smith presided. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.
- Steven Flores Garcia, 48, had two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed Feb. 7 because he pleaded to a class A misdemeanor. Judge James Rush presided. Mike Holmes was the defense attorney.
- Francisco Martinez-Puentes, 49, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to assault by strangulation (family violence) and was sentenced to seven years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Jason Schoel and Carlos Rodriguez were the defense attorneys.
- Michael Edward Sills, 47, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.
- Isabel Alberto Hernandez, 35, pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Hernandez also had a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child dismissed as part of the deal. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Israel Guardiola was the defense attorney.
BURGLARY
- Mya Chantel Williams, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the defense attorney.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
- Armando Ceneros Marichalar, 55, had his probation revoked Jan. 2 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Rodriguez was the defense attorney.
- Jack Curtis Hull Freeman, 39, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Justin Low was the defense attorney.
- Sabino Samaniego, 46, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.
EVADING ARREST
- Patrick Shawn Elizondo, 18, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to evading arrest with a vehicle and w as sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Elizondo also had a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.
- Ernest Marques Wright Jr., 35, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Wright also had a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.
FORGERY
- Philip Andrew Cruchelow, 31, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to forgery and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Garrison was the defense attorney.
FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION
- Marva Denay Neal, 36, pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.
MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- Vale Reyes Contreras Jr., 35, was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 14 on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams. Smith approved the deal. Scott Layh was the defense attorney.
- Daniel L. Brown, 25, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Aaron Eckman and Victoria Eckman were the defense attorneys.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- Allen Joseph Molinar, 24, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 2 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Smith approved the deal. Rodriguez was the defense attorney.
- Servando Lionel Porras, 27, was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 16 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams. Smith approved the deal. Layh was the defense attorney.
- Ramon Lopez Rivera, 28, was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 16 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams. Smith approved the deal. Low was the defense attorney.
- Samantha Grace Brisky, 26, was sentenced to 10 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 22 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.
- William Cochrane, 28, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. LaTawn White was the defense attorney.
- Lloyd Ashton David, 30, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.
- Cesar Ruben Escarcega, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was defense attorney.
- Addison Dnay Harguess, 33, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Rush approved the deal. McLeaish was the defense attorney.
- Abel Julian Marquez, 21, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. McLeaish was the defense attorney.
- Baily Necole Mata, 22, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Acker was the defense attorney.
- Garrhet Wayne May, 19, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. May was given credit for time served. Whalen approved the deal. Garrison was the defense attorney.
- Logan Guy Stringer, 28, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.
- Noah Antonio Talamantes, 18, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Talamantes also had a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), five pounds or less but more than four ounces, dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. McLeaish was the defense attorney.
- Johnny Chris Tarango, 49, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.
- Bianca Nicole Pallan, 36, pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, six years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Abalos was the defense attorney.
PROHIBITED WEAPON
- Ezekiel S. Galvan, 33, was sentenced to eight years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 2 on a charge of prohibited weapon. Smith approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.
ROBBERY
- Martin Lujan Galindo, 25, had his probation revoked Jan. 22 on a charge of robbery and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Rodriguez was the defense attorney.
- Zamien Jesse Mays, 17, pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.
TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE
- Jose Luis Torres, 45, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to three years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney.
UNAUTHORIZED DISCHARGE
- Stephen Paul Baker, 67, had a charge of intentional or knowing unauthorized discharge of a waste dismissed Feb. 10. Smith presided. The defense attorney was not listed.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE
- Johnathan Hill, 31, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 13 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Matt Thomas was the defense attorney.
- Taeja Zyon Bell, 20, pleaded guilty Feb. 10 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM
- Ricardo Hernandez Jr., 42, Had a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon dismissed Feb. 10. Whalen presided. Low was the defense attorney.
