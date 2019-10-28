ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Oct. 28

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDONING/ENDANGERING CHILD

>> Monica Martina Vasquez, 34, was sentenced to 15 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 1 on four counts of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Roxane Blount was the defense attorney.

ASSAULT

>> Brandon Lee Massoth, 30, had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed Oct. 16 because the victim could not be located. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.

>> Danny Duarte, 49, had a charge of assault by impeding breath or circulation (family violence) dismissed Oct. 17 because he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge. Judge James Rush presided. Blount was the defense attorney.

>> Ruben Flores III, 28, had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed Oct. 17 because the victim did not want to proceed. Judge Stacy Trotter presided. Josh Stephens was the defense attorney.

>> Jerimi Daniel Dominey, 42, had two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed Oct. 21 because the victim would not cooperate with the prosecution and the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Smith presided. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Jeremy Ortiz, 28, had a charge of burglary of a building dismissed Oct. 17 because he pleaded guilty to criminal trespass in another case. Rush presided. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> David Dominguez, 43, pleaded guilty Oct. 16 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 10 years probation. Dominguez also had an additional charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.

>> James Everett Price, 69, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Dekovan Iris Johnson, 28, pleaded guilty Oct. 17 to two counts of evading arrest with a previous conviction and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Johnson also had a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Justin Low was the defense attorney.

>> Michael Edward Beseril, 36, had a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction dismissed Oct. 18 because he was convicted guilty in another case and sentenced to 35 years in prison. Whalen presided. The defense attorney was not listed.

>> Christopher Lynn Caswell, 32, pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to evading arrest with a previous conviction and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Blount was the defense attorney.

FORGERY

>> Sherry Annette Whitehurst, 43, had two counts of forgery of a financial instrument dismissed Oct. 16 and Oct. 18 because she is currently serving time in federal prison. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD

>> Robert Dominguez Rojero, 45, pleaded guilty Oct. 17 to indecency with a child by sexual contact and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Charles Dewyane Bryant, 56, had his probation revoked Oct. 9 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the defense attorney.

>> Dominesha Elizabeth Hallcy, 34, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Oct. 16 pursuant to her plea of guilty to a companion possession of marijuana case. Smith presided. Scott Layh was the defense attorney.

>> Ramon Levario, 33, pleaded guilty Oct. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Leopoldo Andrade Luna, 53, pleaded guilty Oct. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Luna also had a charge of theft of material (aluminum/bronze/copper/brass) dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Sergio Andres Riano Sabogal, 30, pleaded guilty Oct. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Israel Guardiola was the defense attorney.

>> Israel Delacruz Castillo, 42, pleaded guilty Oct. 17 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Randol Stout was the defense attorney.

>> Edward Arnold Thomas, 55, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Oct. 18 because he is currently serving three years in prison. Whalen presided. The defense attorney was not listed.

>> Alejandro Medrano Ortiz, 21, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Oct. 21 due to insufficient evidence. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Jason Ashley Yearwood, 42, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Oct. 21 pursuant to his plea of guilty in another case. Smith presided. B.J. Brown was the defense attorney.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

>> Jose Enrique Cortez, 23, pleaded guilty Oct. 17 to prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Alan Harris was the defense attorney.

SECURE EXECUTION OF DOCUMENT BY DECEPTION

>> Elizabeth Baldovinos, 36, had the rules of her probation amended Oct. 15 on a charge of secure execution of a document by deception, $1,500 or more but less than $20,000, and was sentenced to eight years probation. Whalen approved the deal. The defense attorney was not listed.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Jesse Wayne Clements, 28, had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence dismissed Oct. 18 because the facts did not support the charge. Rush presided. Matthew Pospisil was the defense attorney.

THEFT

>> Gustavo Castaneda, 28, pleaded guilty Oct. 18 to theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Sueellen Montoya, 18, pleaded guilty Oct. 18 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the defense attorney.

>> Willie Dean Banks Jr., 54, pleaded guilty Oct. 22 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to15 months in state jail. Banks also had a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions dismissed as part of the deal. Smith approved the deal. Stephens was the defense attorney.