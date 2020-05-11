ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: May 11th

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

>> Juan Antonio Vasquez Dominguez, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to four years in prison (probation revoked). Judge James Rush approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

>> Manuel Saenz Mendoza, 29, pleaded guilty April 21 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

ASSAULT

>> Timmy Ortiz, 22, had an assault pregnant person charge dismissed May 5. Judge John W. Smith presided. John Shrode was the attorney.

attempt to commit capital murder

>> Marcus Christopher Lott Jr., 32, pleaded guilty April 12, 2012 to attempt to commit capital murder of a peace officer or fireman and was sentenced to prison to 99 years in prison by jury on four counts and acquitted by jury on one count (appealed). Whalen approved the deal. Michele Green was the attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Angel Hernandez had a burglary of a building charge dismissed May 5. No other information was available.

child pornography

>> Paul Coleman, 63, pleaded guilty April 30 to child pornography April 30 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and had the second and third child pornography charges dismissed. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

DWI

>> Roy Lee Jefferson, 47, pleaded guilty April 29 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years probation and five years in prison (suspended). Smith approved the deal. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

evading arrest detain with vehicle

>> Joe Luis Dominguez, 24, pleaded guilty May 5 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to three years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Mansur was the attorney.

>> Joshua Ulises Moreno, 24, was probation discharged May 5 for the evading arrest detain with vehicle charge. Trotter presided. Amanda Navarrete was the attorney.

evading in a motor vehicle charge

>> Donald McKinley, 28, pleaded guilty May 5 to evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Leach was the attorney.

>> Kevin Daniel Gaudin, 32, had a evading in a motor vehicle charge dismissed April 17. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

FORGERY

>> Freddie Baca Lozano, 30, pleaded guilty April 29 to forgery and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Kitrena Renee Pettigrew, 37, was released April 30 from probation after serving two years on forgery financial instrument charge. Trotter approved the deal. Mansur was the attorney.

fraud

>> Adrian Herrera, 30, pleaded guilty April 30 to one count of fraud use/possession identifying information, less than five items, and not guilty to count two (dismissed) and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leash was the attorney.

injury child/elderly disable reckless SBI/mental

>> Benjamin Mario Galvan, 28, had an injury child/elderly disable reckless SBI/mental charge discharge/dismissed May 1. Whalen presided. Mansur was the attorney.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Cameron R. Kostelaz, 40, pleaded guilty April 29 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram, less than four grams, and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Mansur was the attorney.

ONLINE SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

>> Scott Allen Chapman, 42, pleaded guilty to online solicitation of a minor and was sentenced to four years probation. Deferred completed/charge dismissed on April 29. Rush presided. Frank D. Trotter was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Anthony M. Lopez, 41, pleaded guilty April 12, 2017 to possession of a usable quantity of marijuana (F3), 50 pounds or less but more than five pounds and community supervision has expired May 1. Trotter presided. Nathan J. Mays was the attorney.

>> Caroline Francis Gallego, 56, probation discharged May 1 on the possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Judge Bill McCoy presided. Bob Garcia Jr. was the attorney.

>> David Carrasco Mendoza, 47, pleaded guilty May 5 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> Gabriela Bueno, 28, pleaded guilty April 30 to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 227 days in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

>> Gabriel Primera Jr., 39, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed/deferred completed. Whalen presided. Larry Myrick was the attorney.

>> Heriberto Rios Guardiola, 47, pleaded guilty May 5 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Schoel was the attorney.

>> Jason Allen Brister, 39, had a possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, less than four grams, charge dismissed. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Javier Gabby Verzoza Jr., 35, pleaded guilty May 1 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams but less than 200 grams and was sentenced to seven years probation. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

>> Jesus Fransisco Rios, 19, pleaded guilty May 1 to possession of a controlled substance (F2), more than four grams but less than 400 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Zachary Shane Hamill, 22, pleaded guilty April 28 to possession of a control substance, more than one gram but less than four grams (F3) and was sentenced to six years of probation in an order adjudicating guilt. Trotter approved the deal. Leach was the attorney.

prostitution pay or solicit person under the age of 18

>> Alfredo Garcia, 27, pleaded guilty May 1 to prostitution pay or solicit person under the age of 18 and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Tony Chaves was the attorney.

STALKING

>> Joseph Wayne Walker, 48, pleaded guilty April 29 to stalking and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE WITH INTENT TO IMPAIR

>> Adolfo Christopher Llanez, 33, had a tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair (F3) charge dismissed May 1. Whalen presided. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

>> Dustin Joseph Palm, 35, pleaded guilty May 5 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to 382 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> Robert Ray R. Simmons, 47, pleaded guilty April 29 to tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to two years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Shrode was the attorney.

unauthorized use of vehicle

>> Aaron Sherman, 30, pleaded guilty May 5 to unauthorized use of vehicle and was sentenced to 381 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. John C Bickham was the attorney.

>> Andrew Gabriel Garcia, 25, pleaded guilty May 5 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Bickham was the attorney.

>> Donald McKinley, 28, pleaded guilty May 5 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Leach was the attorney.