ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Sept. 9

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.
ABANDONING/ENDANGERING CHILD
- Latavia Ann Atkins, 24, was sentenced to one year in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Aug. 1 on a charge of endangering a child with criminal negligence. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.
- Staci Lynn Lewis, 41, was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Aug. 23 on three counts of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence. Trotter approved the deal. Latawn White was the defense attorney.
ASSAULT
- Derrick Antonio Lee, 26, was sentenced to six years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt June 28 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence). Trotter approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.
- Shaniah Yugumang, 19, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Aug. 2 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Trotter approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.
- Gabriel Aaron Orona, 30, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Aug. 6 on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence). Trotter approved the deal. Josh Stephens was the defense attorney.
- Raistlin Miller, 20, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Aug. 21 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the defense attorney.
- Adrian Araujo, 23, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to aggravated assault of a date, family or household member causing serious bodily injury and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Araujo also had another charge of aggravated assault of a date, family or household member causing serious bodily injury dismissed as part of the deal. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.
- Julio Guzman, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to assault (family violence) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Guzman also had charges of assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction and abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence dismissed. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Justin Low was the defense attorney.
- Dora Hampton, 40, pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to assault on a public servant and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.
BURGLARY
- Kenny Octavus Mayes, 25, was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Aug. 21 on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Low was the defense attorney.
CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE
- Eric Aguirre, 31, pleaded guilty Aug. 23 to continuous violence against the family and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Aguirre also had a charge of assault by restricting airway (family violence) dismissed as part of the deal. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
- Jesus Jose Carrillo, 43, had his probation revoked July 31 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. White was the defense attorney.
- Manuel Eduardo Moreno, 37, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years probation. Smith approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.
- Julian Mendoza Garcia, 35, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to six years probation. Whalen approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the defense attorney.
EVADING ARREST
- Jose Angel Jordan, 28, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to three years in prison. Jordan also had a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle dismissed as part of the deal. Smith approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.
- George Martinez, 33, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to four years in prison. Martinez also had a charge of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence dismissed as part of the deal. Whalen approved the deal. Lawrence Barber Jr. was the defense attorney.
- Basilio Gandara Madrid, 25, pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 42 months probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney.
FAILURE TO STOP/RENDER AID
- Luis Alfredo Avitia, 25, had his probation revoked July 24 on a charge of failure to stop and render aid and was sentenced to five years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.
FORGERY
- Keith Edwin Giambrone, 57, had his probation revoked Aug. 8 on three counts of forgery and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.
- Sabas Pena, 46, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to three counts of forgery and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Spencer Dobbs was the defense attorney.
FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION
- Aija Womack, 31, pleaded guilty Aug. 29 to fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, more than five items but less than 10 items, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.
INDECENCY WITH CHILD
- Luis Alberto Chavarria, 32, had a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact dismissed Aug. 28 because the elements of the offense could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- Alvaro Corralez Jr., 24, was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt July 24 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.
- Marisela Olivas Rubio, 34, was sentenced to 16 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt July 24 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter approved the deal. Acker was the defense attorney.
- Theresa Yvonne Smallwood, 40, was sentenced to six years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt July 24 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams. Trotter approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.
- Skyla Marie Pippen, 26, was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Aug. 1 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams. Trotter approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.
- Amanda Sotelo Baeza, 41, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Aug. 8 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney.
- Isayah Bright, 18, had his probation revoked Aug. 22 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 13 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.
- Randy Lee Compton, 28, was sentenced to 13 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Aug. 22 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.
- Edgar Belmontes, 26, was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Aug. 23 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.
- Sarah Joyce Jordan, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Jerry Caddel was the defense attorney.
- John Pendergraft, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Matt Thomas was the defense attorney.
- Cheyenne Allen, 33, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Fostel was the defense attorney.
- Jesus Amando Alvarez, 48, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 16 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.
- Cody Ryan Cox, 28, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Schoel was the defense attorney.
- Orlando Gutierrez, 65, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.
- Chad Marion Hall, 38, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.
- Quinn Bry Latiolais, 18, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.
- David Rodriguez, 50, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rodriguez also had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed as part of the deal. Whalen approved the deal. McLeaish was the defense attorney.
- Aaron Joseph Vidal, 36, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.
- Edward Warren III, 38, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Thomas was the defense attorney.
- Dyllan Maurice Bronaugh, 26, pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams; and burglary of a building and was sentenced to four years in prison and 12 months in state jail, respectively, on those charges. Rush approved the deal. Thomas was the defense attorney.
- Alberto Cano, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to three years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.
- Charles Michael Cox, 42, pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Luke Garrett was the defense attorney.
ROBBERY
- Veronica Delgado Martinez, 23, was sentenced to six years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt July 24 on a charge of robbery. Trotter approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.
- Cross Segovia, 18, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Aug. 23 on charges of robbery and assault on a security officer. Whalen approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney.
- Louis Christopher Cowan, 18, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Barber was the defense attorney.
SECURE EXECUTION OF DOCUMENT BY DECEPTION
- Berenice Bustos, 28, had a charge of securing the execution of a document by deception dismissed Aug. 27 because the defendant paid full restitution. Rush presided. Tommy Hull was the defense attorney.
SEX ASSAULT OF CHILD
- Patricio Garcia Cano, 46, was acquitted by a jury Aug. 29 for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Trotter presided. Acker was the defense attorney.
TAMPERING WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD
- Juana Isabel Chavez, 55, had a charge of tampering with a governmental record dismissed Aug. 29 because the defendant paid full restitution. Smith presided. McLeaish was the defense attorney.
THEFT
- Guadalupe Castillega Jr., 41, was sentenced to six months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Aug. 6 on a charge of theft. Smith approved the deal. Fostel was the defense attorney.
- Jennifer Denise Delgadillo, 39, was sentenced to 10 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Aug. 8 on a charge of theft with previous convictions. Whalen approved the deal. Caddel was the defense attorney.
- Matthew Allen Jarrell, 31, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to theft of property, $20,000 or more but less than $100,000, and was sentenced to 896 days in prison. Jarrell was given credit for time served. Whalen approved the deal. Chastain was the defense attorney.
- Jimmy Ellis, 59, pleaded guilty Aug. 29 to theft of property by a public servant, $150,000, or more but less than $300,000, and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. McLeaish was the defense attorney.
- Sherry Ellis, 62, had a charge of theft of property by a public servant, $150,000, or more but less than $300,000, dismissed Aug. 29 in the interest of justice because the co-defendant in the case took responsibility for the offense. Whalen presided. McLeaish was the defense attorney.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE
- Alexander Marshall, 29, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Marshall also had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed as part of the deal. Smith and Whalen approved the deal. John Bickham was the defense attorney.
VIOLATION OF BOND CONDITION/PROTECTIVE ORDER
- Jacob Isaiah Tavarez, 23, pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to violation of a bond condition or protective order with two or more previous convictions and was sentenced to four years probation. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.
