ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Nov. 25

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON/ENDANGER CHILD

>> Anahi Yamile Gutierrez, 25, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the defense attorney.

ASSAULT

>> Serana Calen Demler, 29, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Nov. 8 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and harassment by a person in a correction, detention or civil commitment facility. Judge James Rush approved the deal. LaTawn White was the defense attorney.

>> Bobby Edge Hertenstein, 26, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Nov. 8 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Rush approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.

>> Jesus Medina, 49, had a charge of assault on a public servant dismissed Nov. 12 because he pleaded guilty to charges in county court. Judge John Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Juan Garcia Guerrero, 38, pleaded guilty Nov. 15 to assault on a public servant and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Roxane Blount was the defense attorney.

>> Devin Delao, 18, pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence) and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the defense attorney.

CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

>> Diesel Dawayne Roe, 23, had a charge of credit or debit card abuse dismissed Nov. 15 as part of a plea agreement when he pleaded guilty to charges in another case. Whalen presided. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Steven Patrick Stutts, 37, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years probation. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Tommy Hull was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Jonathon Taylor Boykin, 27, had a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle dismissed Nov. 14 because he was adjudicated guilty and sentenced in Midland County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Rush presided. White was the defense attorney.

>> Kyle Andrew Alan, 29, had a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle dismissed Nov. 15 because the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Whalen presided. William Bowden Jr. was the defense attorney.

>> Donovan Bingaman, 21, pleaded guilty Nov. 15 to evading arrest with a vehicle and theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Bingaman also had a charge of attempting to commit escape while arrested or confined dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the defense attorney.

>> James Benjamin Carter, 42, had a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction dismissed Nov. 15 because the charge could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Whalen presided. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Keivin Lujan, 19, pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to seven years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the defense attorney.

FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION

>> Sapphire Marie Mojica, 21, had a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, dismissed Nov. 14 because the co-defendant in the case pleaded guilty to the charge. Smith presided. Glen Halsell was the defense attorney.

HARASSMENT

HINDERING APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION

>> Timothy Galen Tolbert, 44, had his probation revoked Nov. 5 on a charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known sex offender (felon) and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Steve Hershberger was the defense attorney.

INJURY TO ELDERLY

>> Benjamin Matthew Dominguez, 37, had a charge of injury to an elderly individual with intent to cause bodily injury (family violence) dismissed Nov. 14 because the victim is deceased. Rush presided. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Socorro Madrid, 66, had a charge of injury to an elderly individual dismissed Nov. 14 because the victim is deceased. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Tara S. Bearden, 34, was sentenced to six months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Oct. 22 on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams. Smith approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

MURDER

>> Michael Tarin Silvas, 37, pleaded guilty Nov. 14 to capital murder and was sentenced to life in prison. Silvas also had another charge of capital murder and a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. The defense attorney was not listed.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Brian Mullen, 46, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Nov. 13 pursuant to his plea of guilty to a charge of possession of a dangerous drug in another case. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Genevieve Sanchez, 48, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Nov. 13 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter approved the deal. Holmes was the defense attorney.

>> Humberto Gonzalez Serrano, 22, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Nov. 13 pursuant to his plea of guilty to charges in another case. Smith presided. Stephen Spurgin was the defense attorney.

>> Cristela Escobedo, 24, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Nov. 14 due to insufficient evidence. Rush presided. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.

>> Dakotah Danielle Hickle, 33, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Nov. 14. Rush presided. Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Jeannie Riley, 33, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Brian Edward Lloyd, 45, pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 296 days in state jail. Lloyd was given credit for time served, and also had a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, more than five items but less than 10 items, dismissed as part of the deal. Smith approved the deal. Matt Thomas was the defense attorney.

>> Javier Franco Sandoval, 40, pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

SEX OFFENDER DUTY TO REGISTER

>> Ramon Juan Rocha, 55, pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to failure to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to 58 months in prison. Rocha was given credit for time served. Smith approved the deal. Robert Garcia was the defense attorney.

THEFT

>> Samantha Renee Hubbard, 36, had a charge of aggregated theft dismissed Nov. 15 because she made full restitution. Smith presided. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.

>> Frank Meredith Pitman, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 15 to theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Ashley Rae Williams, 39, had a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions dismissed Nov. 15. Trotter presided. Shrode was the defense attorney.

>> Anthony Carl Williams, 43, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Thomas was the defense attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Jose Elias Hernandez, 27, pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.