ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Dec. 23

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Omar Reyes Castillo, 39, pleaded guilty Dec. 12 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to five years in prison. Castillo also had another charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) dismissed as part of the deal. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

Travis Benson, 32, had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed Dec. 16 at the request of the victim because the defendant made full restitution. Smith presided. Jason Leach and Brian Carney were the defense attorneys.

Luis Moreno, 30, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to assault on a public servant and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

Jamie Gage Mullins, 25, had a charge of assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction dismissed Dec. 16 because the victim signed an affidavit of non-prosecution. Whalen presided. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

Daisy Marie Paez, 21, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to assault on a public servant and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

Eduardo Miguel Bojorquez, 22, pleaded guilty Dec. 17 to assault on a public servant and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Raul Gameros Jr., 39, was convicted guilty by a jury Dec. 13 for driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

Marlin Wilson Ellington, 47, pleaded guilty Dec. 17 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years probation. Whalen approved the deal. Roxane Blount was the defense attorney.

DWI WITH CHILD PASSENGER

Tomas Hector Urias, 28, had his probation revoked Dec. 6 on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to 16 months in state jail. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Jose Antonio Carrillo, 30, had a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle dismissed Dec. 12 because he pleaded guilty to charges in another case. Smith presided. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.

FRAUDULENT USE OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION

Brittany Leann Voorhies, 30, pleaded guilty Dec. 17 to fraudulent use of identifying information and was sentenced to five years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Fostel was the defense attorney.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD

Jason Molina Bonilla, 38, had a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact dismissed Dec. 11 in the interest of justice because he is not competent to stand trial. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

MURDER

Traci Lee Alaniz, 61, was convicted guilty by a jury Dec. 11 for murder and was sentenced to 80 years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Robert Tavarez, 36, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed Dec. 11. Whalen presided. Mansur was the defense attorney.

Ruben Olivas, 26, pleaded guilty Dec. 12 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 279 days in state jail. Olivas was given credit for time served, and he also had another charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram; and a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed as part of the deal. Smith approved the deal. Luke Garrett and LaTawn White were the defense attorneys.

Donovan Michael Breath, 22, pleaded guilty Dec. 13 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Lawrence Barber Jr. was the defense attorney.

Martin Fierro Jr., 29, pleaded guilty Dec. 13 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Fierro also had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Jeff Parras was the defense attorney.

Patricio Viscaino Gaitan, 48, pleaded guilty Dec. 13 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to seven months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

Chantry James Hammons, 27, pleaded guilty Dec. 13 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation. Rush approved the deal. Barber was the defense attorney.

Wesley Eugene Hollowell, 61, pleaded guilty Dec. 13 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation. Hollowell also had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

Guadalupe Marquez, 25, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Dec. 13 because she pleaded guilty to a charge in county court. Rush presided. Noel Gonzalez was the defense attorney.

Tomas Moreno, 21, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed Dec. 13 because there was no probable cause. Rush presided. Sara Spector was the defense attorney.

Terri Gaye Hamilton, 54, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

Rudy Alexander Merimon, 21, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Dec. 16 because he pleaded guilty to charges in another case. Trotter presided. The defense attorney was not listed.

Samuel Hermosillo, 30, pleaded guilty Dec. 17 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

ROBBERY

Alan Leroy Johnson, 53, had a charge of robbery dismissed Dec. 15 because he pleaded guilty to charges in another case. Trotter presided. White was the defense attorney.

Charles Dewayne Bryant, 56, had a charge of robbery dismissed Dec. 16 because the complaining witness could not be contacted. Whalen presided. Fostel was the defense attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

Holly Lee Ann Searcy, 25, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Searcy also had a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

THEFT

Gregory Lamont Dotson, 45, had a charge of theft of a firearm dismissed Dec. 16. Whalen presided. Marc Metze was the defense attorney.