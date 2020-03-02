ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: March 2

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON/ENDANGER CHILD

>> Brittany Payne , 27, pleaded guilty Feb. 19 to abandoning or endangering a child and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

ASSAULT

>> Joe Hinojos , 32, was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 10 on a charge of assault on a security officer. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Brandon Kristopher Melton , 31, had a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation dismissed Feb. 19 because he pleaded guilty to an assault charge in another case. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

>> Flavio Fernando Ramirez , 20, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

>> Ramon Garcia III , 19, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to assault (family violence) and abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Marko Angel Mendoza , 25, had two counts of assault on a public servant dismissed Feb. 24 pursuant to his plea of guilty to charges in another case. Smith presided. Tony Chavez and Luis Chavez were the defense attorneys.

>> Christopher Earlijah Sledge , 24, pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to assault on a public servant, attempting to take or taking a weapon from an officer and evading arrest with a previous conviction and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication and five years probation and deferred adjudication, respectively, on those charges. Trotter approved the deal. Matt Thomas was the defense attorney.

CREDIT CARD ABUSE

>> Daniel Porras , 57, had a charge of credit card abuse dismissed Feb 19 due to lack of cooperation from the victim. Smith presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Eddie Arnold Hernandez , 59, pleaded guilty Feb. 19 to driving while intoxicate, third or more, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.

>> Cesar Josue Arizpe , 46, pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 19 years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

DWI WITH CHILD PASSENGER

>> Martha Adriana Galindo , 28, pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to four years probation. Trotter approved the deal. Violet White was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Kelley Dayne Whitten , 31, was convicted guilty by a jury Jan. 27 for evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to five years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Calixtro Villarreal was the defense attorney.

>> Akyrie Donnielle McGee , 23, was sentenced to four years in prison and 14 months in state jail, respectively, in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 10 on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and theft of a firearm. Trotter approved the deal. Mansur was the defense attorney.

>> Cesar Francisco Ramos , 22, pleaded guilty Feb. 20 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Thomas was the defense attorney.

>> Caleb Earl Sowards , 21, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to evading arrest with a previous conviction and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Roxane Blount was the defense attorney.

>> Jaime Fuentes Vargas , 36, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to four years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Garrison was the defense attorney.

>> Salvador Lerma III , 31, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to two years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the defense attorney.

>> Lavanson Raymon Rhone , 55, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to evading arrest with a previous conviction and was sentenced to two years in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

FAILURE TO APPEAR

>> Michael C. Prall , 33, had his probation revoked Jan. 17 on charges of bail jumping and failure to appear and criminal mischief, $1,500 or more but less than $20,000, and was sentenced to three years in prison and two years in state jail, respectively, on those charges. Rush approved the deal. Robert Garcia was the defense attorney.

HINDERING APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION

>> Nydia Castillo , 28, had a charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon dismissed Feb. 21 due to insufficient evidence. Smith presided. BJ Brown was the defense attorney.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD

>> Rossel Jeronimo Bautista , 36, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to indecency with a child by contact and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Francisco Armando Arce , 31, pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to indecency with a child and was sentenced to six years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.

INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED

>> Jason Lynn Deese , 43, was convicted guilty by a jury Feb. 20 for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Lawrence Barber Jr. was the defense attorney.

>> Jason Subia Orona , 41, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to two counts of injury to a child and was sentenced to 10 years probation. Orona also had a charge of indecency with a child (family violence) and two counts of sexual assault of a child dismissed as part of the deal. Whalen approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.

>> Francisco Antonio Venegas , 30, pleaded guilty Feb. 24 to injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury and was sentenced to seven years probation and deferred adjudication. Venegas also had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed. Rush approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Pedro Suarez Mendoza , 55, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 9 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), less than one gram. Trotter approved the deal. Thomas Morgan was the defense attorney.

>> Decolbian Brashaun Lyons , 23, was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 17 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), five pounds or less but more than four ounces. Rush approved the deal. McLeaish was the defense attorney.

>> Beau James Mohan , 23, was sentenced to 15 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 17 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Rush approved the deal. Glen Halsell was the defense attorney.

>> Ashley Dee Davis , 30, was sentenced to eight years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Jan. 23 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 400 grams. Trotter approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the defense attorney.

>> Sarina M. Rogers , 62, was sentenced to 13 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 11 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.

>> Betzabel Valerio , 32, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 13 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams. Whalen approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.

>> Agustin Vazquez-Cardona , 37, was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 14 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Rush approved the deal. Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

>> Stevie Nicole Belknap , 25, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Feb. 18 because the co-defendant in the case took full responsibility for the drugs found. Smith presided. Garcia was the defense attorney.

>> Diego Lopez Martinez , 35, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed Feb 18. Smith presided. Garrison was the defense attorney.

>> Craig Driesse , 41, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Feb. 19 because the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Smith presided. Andrew Stallings was the defense attorney.

>> Tina Ann Goforth , 45, pleaded guilty Feb. 19 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Goforth also had a charge of forgery of a financial instrument dismissed as part of the deal. Smith approved the deal. Halsell was the defense attorney.

>> Jonathan Michael Sapp , 36, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed Feb. 19 because the co-defendant in the case took full responsibility for the drugs. Smith presided. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Jorge Gomez Betancourt , 30, pleaded guilty Feb. 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

>> Kaleen Emylee Contreras , 23, pleaded guilty Feb. 20 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Jeremy Galvan , 18, pleaded guilty Feb. 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Ricky Dain Rodgers , 25, pleaded guilty Feb. 20 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney.

>> Jesse Alanis , 42, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to six years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Christina Jimenez was the defense attorney.

>> Rachel Smith Granado , 46, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Aracely Arriaga Nieto , 23, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

>> Juan-Manuel Sanchez Parra , 32, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the defense attorney.

>> Francisco Ramirez , 60, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. McLeaish was the defense attorney.

>> Jodi Tucker , 34, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 314 days in county jail. Tucker was given credit for time served. Rush approved the deal. Blount was the defense attorney.

>> Benito Vega , 30, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Thomas was the defense attorney.

>> Dylan Daniels , 27, pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Alan Harris was the defense attorney.

>> Foslin Samir Gamez Pineda , 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Harris was the defense attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Joavanni Ibarra Martinez , 17, pleaded guilty Feb. 20 to aggravated robbery and robbery and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Jack Ladd Jr. was the defense attorney.

>> Reynaldo Rodriguez , 19, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to aggravated robbery and evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to seven years in prison and five years in prison, respectively, on those charges. Rodriguez also had three additional counts of aggravated robbery dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the defense attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Lucas Juan Molina, 44, pleaded guilty Feb. 20 to tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Molina also had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed as part of the deal. Trotter approved the deal. William Bowden Jr. was the defense attorney.

>> Brandon Ramon Olivas Romero , 23, pleaded guilty Feb. 20 to tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to seven years probation and deferred adjudication. Romero also had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed as part of the deal. Trotter approved the deal. Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

TAMPERING WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

>> Jerry Jayce Rush , 21, had a charge of tampering with a government record (insurance document) dismissed Feb. 19 due to insufficient evidence. Whalen presided. Spencer Dobbs was the defense attorney.

THEFT

>> Hector Garcia Chacon , 56, was sentenced to 180 days in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt Feb. 19 on a charge of theft, less than $1,500, with two or more prior theft convictions. Chacon was given credit for time served. Smith approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.

>> Mario Alberto Alba , 28, pleaded guilty Feb. 20 to theft and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Kaylan Jordan Barreto , 23, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to theft of a firearm and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the defense attorney.

>> Clifford Scott Borchert Jr. , 31, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to theft and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Schoel was the defense attorney.

>> Elisa Deion Prieto , 23, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to theft of material (aluminum/bronze/copper/brass), less than $20,000, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Garrison was the defense attorney.

>> Adrienne Danielle Reynolds , 30, pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.