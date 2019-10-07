ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Oct. 7

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Patrick Leotan Jenkins, 41, was sentenced to two years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Sept. 23 on a charge of assault by strangulation (family violence). Judge John Smith approved the deal. Jerry Caddel was the defense attorney.

>> Jonathan J. Berrios, 24, had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) dismissed Sept. 25 because he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Smith presided. Robert Garcia was the defense attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Arthur Lozano, 18, was sentenced to eight years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Aug. 15 on a charge of burglary of a habitation. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Daniel Santiago Martinez Jr., 36, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to eight years probation. Smith approved the deal. Tommy Hull was the defense attorney.

ENTICING A CHILD

>> Ervin W. Mullins, 63, pleaded guilty Oct. 1 to enticing a child with intent to commit a felony and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Mullins also had charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact and bail jumping and failure to appear dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Joshua Gomez, 23, pleaded guilty Sept. 27 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to five years in prison. Gomez also had a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle and two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Garcia was the defense attorney.

FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION

>> Thomas James Marsh, 34, had a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, more than five items but less than 10 items, dismissed Oct. 1 because the victim could not be located. Rush approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

>> Joni Gist, 48, pleaded guilty Sept. 25 to harassment of a public servant and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Leach was the defense attorney.

IMPERSONATING PUBLIC SERVANT

>> Wesley David Sullivan, 29, had the rules of his probation amended on Sept. 30 on a charge of impersonating a public servant. Sullivan was sentenced to five years probation. Trotter approved the deal. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.

INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED

>> Tatyana Renee Carnegary, 25, was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Aug. 30 on charges of injury to a child causing bodily injury and injury to a child by omission. Rush approved the deal. Caddel was the defense attorney.

>> Stacie Elizabeth Boggs, 29, pleaded guilty Sept. 27 to injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Boggs also had a charge of sexual assault of a child dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Smith approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Eugenio R. Navarrete, 47, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Sept. 24. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Melanie Dawn Hickman, 36, pleaded guilty Sept. 27 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Rodion Cantacuzene Jr. was the defense attorney.

>> Christopher Martin Lopez, 29, pleaded guilty Sept. 27 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Jeanne Morales was the defense attorney.

>> Nikki Lnette Durham, 29, pleaded guilty Oct. 1 to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen and Judge Trotter approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Aishia Garza, 41, pleaded guilty Oct. 1 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail. Garza also had an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed as part of the deal. Smith approved the deal. Glen Halsell was the defense attorney.

>> Jacob Eric Lemense, 26, pleaded guilty Oct. 1 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

>> Sherri Kathleen Wilson, 54, pleaded guilty Oct. 1 to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith and Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez and Adrian Chavez were the defense attorneys.

THEFT

>> Octavio Lopez III, 21, had charges of theft and bail jumping and failure to appear dismissed Sept. 30 because the victim filed an affidavit of non-prosecution. Rush presided. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

>> Jacob Geronimo Villescas, 33, pleaded guilty Oct. 1 to theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions and was sentenced to 16 months in state jail. Villescas also had an additional charge of theft dismissed as part of the deal. Whalen and Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez and Mike Holmes were the defense attorneys.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Manuel Rodriguez Sandate Jr., 19, pleaded guilty Sept. 27 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal mischief and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.