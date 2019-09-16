  • September 16, 2019

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Sept. 16

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Sept. 16

Posted: Monday, September 16, 2019 9:15 am

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

 

ASSAULT

>> Jacobi Montavius Owens, 22, was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt May 15 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence). Smith approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney. 

>> Roanasionne Robinson, 21, pleaded guilty Sept. 3 to three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Jason Leach was the defense attorney. 

 

MURDER

>> Jesus Cajica Zermeno, 29, was convicted guilty by a jury Aug. 29 for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 60 years in prison and 20 years in prison, respectively, on those charges.  Zermeno also had a charge of debit card abuse dismissed Sept. 9. Rush approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the defense attorney. 

 

OBSTRUCTION/RETALIATION

>> Regina Lynn Martinez, 30, was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Aug. 19 on a charge of obstruction or retaliation. Martinez also had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed Sept. 9 as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Justin Low was the defense attorney. 

 

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Marcus Anthony Rodriguez, 36, pleaded guilty Sept. 3 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 400 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Leach was the defense attorney.

>> Dustin Roy Mathis, 36, pleaded guilty Sept. 5 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to 288 days in state jail. Mathis was given credit for time served. Whalen approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Beatrice Gaitan Ramos, 49, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Sept. 5 because the defendant is deceased. Smith presided. The defense attorney was not listed.

>> Heather Lavonn Rutledge, 40, pleaded guilty Sept. 5 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. John Bickham was the defense attorney.

>> Jose Luis Rodriguez, 18, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, dismissed Sept. 9 because he pleaded guilty to charges in another case. Smith presided. Jason Schoel was the defense attorney.

 

THEFT

>> Justin Heard, 26, pleaded guilty Sept. 5 to theft of material (aluminum/bronze/copper/brass), less than $20,000, and was sentenced to 629 days in state jail. Heard was given credit for time served. Whalen approved the deal. B.J. Brown was the defense attorney.

>> Valorie Lynn Huston, 55, pleaded guilty Sept. 9 to theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.

