ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS August 19, 2019

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Victor Chavez, 57, pleaded guilty Aug. 8 to assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Chavez also had two counts of burglary of a habitation including assault (family violence) dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Dustyn Huff, 27, pleaded guilty Aug. 9 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Huff also had a charge of escape while arrested or confined dismissed as part of the deal. Judge James Rush approved the deal. John Shrode was the defense attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Ronnie Wayne Vaughn, 33, pleaded guilty Aug. 8 to evading arrest with a previous conviction and was sentenced to 11 months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Alan Harris was the defense attorney.

>> Taylor Glenn Grissom, 21, had a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle dismissed Aug. 9 because he is already serving a lengthy sentence in prison. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Justin Low was the defense attorney.

>> Evan Lane Carter, 31, pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to three years in prison. Carter also had charges of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram; and evading arrest with a previous conviction dismissed as part of the deal. Smith and Whalen approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REGISTRATION

>> Thomas Rea Simms, 35, had a charge of failure to comply with registration requirements dismissed Aug. 6. Judge Stacy Trotter presided. Matt Thomas was the defense attorney.

>> Antonio Salazar Torres Jr., 26, had a charge of failure to comply with registration requirements dismissed Aug. 12 because he pleaded guilty to charges in another case in Crane. Smith presided. Michael McLeaish was the defense attorney.

FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION

>> Jesse Russell Jr., 36, pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, more than five items but less than 10 items, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Russell also had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed as part of the deal. Smith approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney.

INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER

>> Greg Young, 46, pleaded guilty Aug. 9 to intoxication manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years probation. Smith approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Christopher Marquette Reese, 35, was sentenced to 20 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt July 12 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen approved the deal. Low was the defense attorney.

>> Luis Navarrete Lujan, 29, was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt July 19 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana). Rush approved the deal. Rodriguez was the defense attorney.

>> Joseph Mora, 21, was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt Aug. 2 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams. Rush approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney.

>> Anthony Brian Bollier, 47, pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Luis Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Nancy Baeza Carrasco, 41, pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. B.J. Brown was the defense attorney.

>> Wendy Dawn Nading, 45, pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Shrode was the defense attorney.

>> Andrew Lynn Wilbanks, 31, pleaded guilty Aug. 8 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Smith approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney.

>> Suzan Tobar, 41, had charges of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram; and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed Aug. 12 because the defendant is deceased. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Alex Orona Bustamante, 24, pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Bustamante also had a charge of sexual assault dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Smith approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney.

>> Dominick Isaiah Loya, 22, pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Smith approved the deal. Robert Garcia was the defense attorney.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

>> Juan Antonio Garcia-Cazarez, 49, was convicted guilty Aug. 6 for prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and was sentenced to five years probation. Trotter approved the deal. Robert Garcia was the defense attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Nathan McDowell, 27, had a charge of aggravated robbery dismissed Aug. 12 because the victim refused to cooperate. Smith presided. Chris Fostel was the defense attorney.

>> Devin Ray Simpson, 19, pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to eight years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney.

SECURE EXECUTION OF DOCUMENT BY DECEPTION

>> Christina Mae Brock, 44, pleaded guilty Aug. 9 to securing the execution of a document by deception and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Low was the defense attorney.

SEX ASSAULT OF CHILD

>> Josmasy Josel Cespedes, 21, pleaded guilty Aug. 8 to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Robert Garcia Jr. was the defense attorney.

SEX OFFENDER DUTY TO REGISTER

>> Pedro Ramos Munoz, 63, pleaded guilty Aug. 9 to failure to comply with sex offender duty to register annually for life and was sentenced to four years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Josh Stephens was the defense attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Wade Orville Hieb, 55, had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed Aug. 6 because he pleaded guilty to charges in another case. Smith presided. Garrison was the defense attorney.

>> Jesus Manuel Hernandez, 48, had a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair dismissed Aug. 7 because no controlled substance was detected. Trotter presided. Low was the defense attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Oswaldo Franco Orozco, 39, pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 13 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the defense attorney.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

>> John Spencer George, 31, pleaded guilty Aug. 9 to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to six years in prison. George also had two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear dismissed as part of the deal. Rush approved the deal. Low was the defense attorney.