ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: July 2, 2018

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed.
ASSAULT
- Florencio Ramirez III, 31, pleaded guilty June 22 to assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction and was sentenced to three years in prison. Ramirez also had a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear dismissed. Judge Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Robert Hollmann was the defense attorney. The prosecuting attorney was not listed.
BURGLARY
- Wyatt Will Hambrick, 19, was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt June 20 on a charge of burglary of a building. Trotter approved the deal. Hollmann was the defense attorney. The prosecuting attorney was not listed.
- James Edward Long, 45, pleaded guilty June 21 to burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to 30 months in prison. Long also had a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dismissed. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Kevin Acker was the defense attorney. The prosecuting attorney was not listed.
- Brandon Odale Whatley, 37, pleaded guilty June 26 to burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Whatley also had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram; and five counts of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information dismissed as part of the deal. Judge John Smith approved the deal. Acker was the defense attorney. The prosecuting attorney was not listed.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
- Jesse Mendoza, 46, pleaded guilty June 22 to driving while intoxicated, third or more; and engaging in organized criminal activity and had his probation revoked. Mendoza was sentenced to four years in prison and 18 months in state jail, respectively, on those charges. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Matt Thomas was the defense attorney and Lee McLendon, Bruce Leonard and Linda Deaderick were the prosecutors.
- Rodrigo Franco Muro, 43, pleaded guilty June 22 to a subsequent offense of driving while intoxicated and was sentenced to four years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Bret Mansur was the defense attorney and Scott Layh was the prosecutor.
EVADING ARREST
- Antonio Reyes, 34, pleaded guilty June 22 to evading arrest with a vehicle and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the defense attorney. The prosecuting attorney was not listed.
FORGERY
- Sharika Lashawn Gatewood, 41, pleaded guilty June 22 to forgery of a financial instrument and theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Rush approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the defense attorney. The prosecuting attorney was not listed.
INDECENCY WITH CHILD
- Jonathan Paul Llanez, 31, had a charge of indecency with a child dismissed June 26. Whalen presided. Jason Schoel was the defense attorney. The prosecuting attorney was not listed.
MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- Tyrese Dionte Sears, 27, pleaded guilty June 22 to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Don Fletcher was the defense attorney. The prosecuting attorney was not listed.
- Roy Allan Coffey, 53, had two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed June 25 as part of a plea agreement when he pleaded guilty to charges in another case in Nolan County. Rush presided. Jason Leach was the defense attorney. The prosecuting attorney was not listed.
- Rex Anthony McGurk, 32, pleaded guilty June 26 to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Edward Garza was the defense attorney. The prosecuting attorney was not listed.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- Abdon Lares Almaraz, 25, pleaded guilty June 21 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Acker was the defense attorney. The prosecuting attorney was not listed.
- Jesus Alberto Collazo, 23, pleaded guilty June 21 to possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), 50 pounds or less but more than five pounds; attempted possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams; and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Acker was the defense attorney. The prosecuting attorney was not listed.
- Ninfa A. Ramirez, 51, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed June 21. Rush approved the deal. Thomas was the defense attorney. The prosecuting attorney was not listed.
- Bryan Anthony Garcia, 32, pleaded guilty June 22 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Fletcher was the defense attorney. The prosecuting attorney was not listed.
- Deamber Laniece-Lashay Glover, 23, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), five pounds or less but more than four ounces, dismissed June 25 because the co-defendant in the case took responsibility and pleaded guilty to the charge. Rush presided. BJ Brown was the defense attorney. The prosecuting attorney was not listed.
ROBBERY
- Jarius Jareel Briggs, 32, pleaded guilty June 21 to robbery and was sentenced to five years in prison. Briggs also had a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, dismissed. Whalen approved the deal. Schoel was the defense attorney. The prosecuting attorney was not listed.
SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
- Ervey Perches, 24, pleaded guilty June 22 to continuous sexual abuse of a child and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Robert Garcia was the defense attorney. The prosecuting attorney was not listed.
SEX OFFENDER DUTY TO REGISTER
- Noah Lane Shaw, 31, pleaded guilty June 21 to failure to comply with sex offender duty to register annually for life and was sentenced to five years probation. Trotter approved the deal. David Rogers was the defense attorney. The prosecuting attorney was not listed.
TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE
- Auden Mancha Aranda, 24, pleaded guilty June 22 to tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Alan Harris was the defense attorney. The prosecuting attorney was not listed.
THEFT OF FIREARM
- John Trent Weaver, 19, had a charge of theft of a firearm dismissed June 26. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the defense attorney. The prosecuting attorney was not listed.
