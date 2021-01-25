Woman, teen charged with assaulting woman

A 26-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were arrested after the woman assaulted another woman and attempted to cut her ponytail off with a pair of scissors, while the man shot the woman who was assaulted.

Bailey Allison Nicole Phillips, 26, and Cameron Lee Graves, 18, were each charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, a first-degree felony.

The reported incident happened Jan. 18 at the Andalucia Apartments located at 5075 E. 52nd Street, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed.

Officers reportedly saw two victims inside the apartment with one of them being shot. The victims were identified as Jared Lam and Alycia Stephens. Stephens was shot on her left hand and right thigh. There was a large amount of blood on the bedroom floor next to the bed where Stephens had been sleeping.

Stephens was transported to Medical Center Hospital and Lam stayed on scene, the affidavit stated. Both victims reported that they were sleeping in one of the apartment bedrooms when they woke up to Lam’s ex-girlfriend, Phillips, and Graves standing over them.

Lam and Stephens reportedly told police that Graves pointed a black handgun at them and told them not to move or he would shoot. Phillips began assaulting Stephens and trying to cut off her ponytail with a pair of blue-handled scissors.

Lam and Stephens stated that as Phillips and Graves were leaving the bedroom that Graves fired a shot toward them, the affidavit stated. The bullet went through Stephen’s left hand and into her right thigh.

Graves was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 5:54 p.m. Jan 18, while Phillips was arrested and booked into jail at 2:18 a.m. Jan. 23, jail records show. Phillips has one bond totaling $100,000, while Graves has one bond totaling $75,000. Phillips and Graves were each in custody as of Monday afternoon.