  • April 7, 2021

Woman charged with throwing knife at husband

Woman charged with throwing knife at husband

Posted: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 12:31 pm

Posted: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 12:31 pm

A 21-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly threatened and threw a large kitchen knife at her husband.

Savannah Lopez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 8:26 a.m. April 1 in the 1200 block of Masquerade Blvd., an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit stated. Officers met with Erick Lopez and his wife Savannah Lopez.

Savannah Lopez reportedly told officers that she and her husband had gotten into an argument and she admitted that she had struck him because “he wouldn’t let her leave.” Officers saw no visible injuries on Savannah Lopez except for some redness on her arms and her knuckles.

Erick Lopez had multiple fresh marks, bite marks, cuts and bruises on his face, arms, neck, back and body, the affidavit stated. Erick Lopez stated that his wife found out he had been cheating on her and had “attacked him.” Erick Lopez stated he had tried to hold his wife back but she kept attacking him.

Erick Lopez reportedly told officers that during the assault his wife got a white handled large kitchen knife from a drawer and “held it against his body and his throat” and then “threw it at him.” Erick Lopez stated the knife didn’t hit him, but a nearby Styrofoam cup he was standing next to.

Officers saw a cut mark in the Styrofoam cup, the affidavit stated. Officers asked Savannah Lopez why she had grabbed the knife and she stated “because he wouldn’t leave me alone.”

Savannah Lopez reportedly admitted to throwing the knife, but stated she didn’t believe she threw it at her husband.

Savannah Lopez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had one bond totaling $25,000 and posted bail on April 3, jail records show.

