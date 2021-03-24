Woman charged with stealing nearly $15,000 from an elderly woman

A 64-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly passed numerous forged checks that totaled nearly $15,000.

Candy Brown Johnson was charged with exploitation of an elderly person, a third-degree felony.

Johnson reportedly befriended an elderly woman to gain unauthorized access to her home, funds and resources. Johnson stole numerous checks from the elderly person, forged them and passed them all made payable to herself with a total amount of $14,915 between June 2020 and August 2020.

Documentation and witness statements show that Johnson intentionally and knowingly caused an unauthorized loan and vehicle purchase to be obtained in the elderly woman’s name in March of 2020 the affidavit stated. Documents also showed that Johnson used the elderly woman’s Security Bank account information to make an unauthorized debit transaction to pay her own Verizon bill.

Johnson also reportedly passed the elderly woman an insufficient funds check with the amount of $6,975 which was reported to be a repayment for personal loans that Johnson asked the elderly woman to give her.

Johnson was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 8:06 a.m. March 24, jail records show. She had one bond totaling $8,000 and she posted bail on March 24.