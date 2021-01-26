  • January 26, 2021

Woman charged with stealing more than $300K from employer

Woman charged with stealing more than $300K from employer

Posted: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 5:09 pm

Odessa American

A 61-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly stole more than $300,000 from her employer from 2014 to 2019.

Espenazes Hope Garcia was charged with theft, a first-degree felony.

Permian Basin Broadcasting LLC reported that employee, Garcia, stole funds from the business between 2014 and 2019, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

Permian Basin Broadcasting LLC reportedly detailed that Garcia’s responsibilities was to receive all business payments or funds and make all deposits. The theft happened when she took cash payments and altered business deposits records to hide her activities.

Permian Basin Broadcasting LLC provided receipts, bank statements, business records and other documentation providing the loss to the business, the affidavit stated. The financial loss totaled more than $300,000.

Garcia was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 8:13 a.m. Jan. 25, jail records show. She had one bond totaling $40,000 and she posted bail on Jan. 25.

