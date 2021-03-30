Woman charged with stabbing boyfriend in back

A 31-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly stabbed her boyfriend in the back with a knife while in possession of methamphetamine.

Chandra Diane Johnson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a first-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.

The reported assault happened March 26 at the Americas Best Value Inn located at 3023 E. Highway 80, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit stated.

The victim, identified as Marco Antonio Gonzalez, was reportedly lying on the sidewalk in front of room #111, which is located in the northernmost part of the hotel. Gonzalez was lying on his stomach and witnesses were applying pressure to the upper portion of his back to stop apparent bleeding.

Gonzalez had a single cut located on the upper left portion of his back that was 1 to 2 inches in length and at a diagonal angle to the spine, the affidavit stated. Gonzalez was transported to Medical Center Hospital where he was treated for a collapsed lung as well as another penetrating trauma for the cut.

Gonzalez was reportedly being provided medical aid by bystanders as well as his girlfriend, identified as Johnson. Johnson stated she and Gonzalez were staying in room #109 and that Gonzalez has been her boyfriend for four months.

Officers reviewed security video footage that showed Gonzalez wearing a blue shirt was standing outside of room #109 speaking with someone within, the affidavit stated. Gonzalez backs up and throws an unknown object at Johnson who emerges from room #109. Gonzalez and Johnson continue to argue, Gonzalez throws a second item at Johnson before turning his back to Johnson.

Johnson reportedly approached Gonzalez from behind, Gonzalez confronted Johnson and turned around again. At this time, Johnson used her right hand to stab Gonzalez in the back. Gonzalez grabbed his back and collapsed to the ground.

Johnson entered room #109 until other people arrive to provide aid, the affidavit stated.

Johnson was reportedly detained at the scene and admitted under Miranda to stabbing Gonzalez with a small black knife during an argument over money. Johnson also admitted to the use of methamphetamine and admitted to the possible presence of methamphetamine and related drugs being within room #109.

Officers obtained a search warrant for room #109, the affidavit stated. Officers located a white backpack with paperwork belonging to Johnson within the backpack a loaded syringe with a clear liquid was collected. Johnson stated the syringe contained liquid methamphetamine.

Johnson was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She has two bonds totaling $60,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.