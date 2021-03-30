  • March 30, 2021

Woman charged with slashing neighbor’s tire - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Woman charged with slashing neighbor’s tire

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 4:29 pm

Woman charged with slashing neighbor’s tire oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 31-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly slashed her neighbor’s tire.

Jacqueline Kate Parham was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 11:38 p.m. March 28 in Windchase Apartments located at 4100 E. 50th Street, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit stated.

Officers reportedly made contact with the victim, identified as Brandon Kennedy, who stated that while inside his apartment he heard a loud pop outside in the parking lot. He stated that when he went out to see what happened he saw his downstairs neighbor, Parham, standing next to his work truck.

Kennedy stated that he saw the front left tire of his work truck to be completely flat and Parham was holding a sharp, shiny, metal object that he believed to be a knife, the affidavit stated. He stated that when he confronted Parham that she began to run toward him and swing the object directly at him.

Officers reportedly made contact with a witness, identified as Bradley Graves, who stated that he heard the loud pop and screaming. He stated he saw Parham holding a sharp object as Kennedy ran toward his apartment. Parham reportedly walked aggressively toward her apartment.

Parham was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had one bond totaling $35,000 and posted bail on March 29, jail records show.

Posted in on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 4:29 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
83°
Humidity: 7%
Winds: ENE at 16mph
Feels Like: 83°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 84°/Low 42°
Mainly clear and windy. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 36°
Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

thursday

weather
High 67°/Low 45°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 72°/Low 49°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]