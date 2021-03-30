Woman charged with slashing neighbor’s tire

A 31-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly slashed her neighbor’s tire.

Jacqueline Kate Parham was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 11:38 p.m. March 28 in Windchase Apartments located at 4100 E. 50th Street, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit stated.

Officers reportedly made contact with the victim, identified as Brandon Kennedy, who stated that while inside his apartment he heard a loud pop outside in the parking lot. He stated that when he went out to see what happened he saw his downstairs neighbor, Parham, standing next to his work truck.

Kennedy stated that he saw the front left tire of his work truck to be completely flat and Parham was holding a sharp, shiny, metal object that he believed to be a knife, the affidavit stated. He stated that when he confronted Parham that she began to run toward him and swing the object directly at him.

Officers reportedly made contact with a witness, identified as Bradley Graves, who stated that he heard the loud pop and screaming. He stated he saw Parham holding a sharp object as Kennedy ran toward his apartment. Parham reportedly walked aggressively toward her apartment.

Parham was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had one bond totaling $35,000 and posted bail on March 29, jail records show.