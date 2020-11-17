Woman charged with punching, choking boyfriend

A 35-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly punched and choked her boyfriend.

Susannah Crume was charged with assault to family or household member by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around midnight Nov. 15 in the 1400 block of Wedgewood Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

The complainant, identified as Chad Christy, reportedly told police that his girlfriend, Crume, physically attacked him while he was lying down in the bed. Christy stated Crume started punching and choking him impeding his normal breathing.

Christy had visible injuries all over his body with several scratches on his back and stomach, the affidavit stated. He also had redness around his neck, which is consistent to his statement.

Crume reportedly told police she attacked Christy because he started talking bad about her son. Crume didn’t have visible injuries.

Crume was arrested and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had one bond totaling $20,000 and she posted bail on Nov. 16, jail records show.