Woman charged with kicking officer in genitals

A 29-year-old woman who was reportedly found intoxicated and naked in the passenger seat of a car was arrested and she later assaulted a police officer by kicking them in the genitals.

Leslie Gonzalez was charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony, and public intoxication, class C misdemeanor.

The reported incident happened around 9:07 a.m. Feb. 21 at Dumplin’s Restaurant, which is located at 401 W. 42nd Street, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed.

Officers were reportedly dispatched to the location in reference to check welfare as dispatch stated a Red Ford Focus was reversing and a passenger wasn’t responsive.

When officers arrived, Gonzalez was in the passenger seat where she was intoxicated and naked, the affidavit stated. Gonzalez had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her breath, slurred speech and red glassy bloodshot eyes.

Gonzalez reportedly had inconsistent stories on why she was in the parking lot and wasn’t being cooperative with officers. The vehicle keys were in the ignition and Gonzalez had no designated driver on the scene. She stated a stranger dropped her off at the restaurant parking lot.

Gonzalez was placed in custody for public intoxication and had refused to identify herself to officers, the affidavit stated. She was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center for booking.

When she arrived at the jail, Gonzalez reportedly became combative with officers and kicked Cpl. Felipe Cobos in his genitals with her right foot, which caused him severe pain.

Gonzalez was charged and booked into the jail. She had two bonds totaling $10,212 and posted bail on Feb. 22, jail records show.