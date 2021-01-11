Woman charged with five felonies

The 39-year-old woman arrested after she was in a standoff with the Odessa Police Department near Odessa High School on Friday was also reportedly in possession of 52.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Severa Aguilar was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony, burglary of a habitation to intend other felony, a first-degree felony, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony, evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

The reported incident began at 12:22 p.m. Jan. 8 when Odessa Police Department Cpl. Maycon Cuellar was driving a marked police vehicle in a full police uniform and attempted to stop a red 2000 Chevrolet truck in the area of Ninth Street and Lee Avenue, an OPD probable cause affidavit.

The female driver was reportedly later identified as Aguilar who started to evade in the vehicle. Cpl. Cuellar located the vehicle and saw Aguilar evading on foot, while discarding property.

Aguilar pointed a black colored handgun at Cuellar as he pursued Aguilar, the affidavit stated. Cuellar discharged his duty weapon in Aguilar’s direction.

Aguilar reportedly entered a residence in the 1500 block of N. Alleghaney Avenue, while brandishing the firearm and concealed herself in the bathroom. Aguilar told the occupants of the residence to be quiet. The occupants retreated in fear for their lives.

The residence was surrounded and Aguilar eventually surrendered, the affidavit stated. Aguilar was taken into custody with incident. Aguilar made statements against her own penal interest and she stated that she “should have started a shootout” and later told an officer “Pussy, I should have shot y’all b**** a**.”

Officers reportedly obtained written consent to search from the homeowners and a black colored Walther PPX 9mm was found from the immediate vicinity from where Aguilar was hiding.

During a search of the area that Aguilar discarded property, a black magnetic box was found, the affidavit stated. The box contained plastic bags with a total of 52.5 grams of methamphetamine. In addition to the packaged narcotics, there was additional packaging which is consistent with narcotic sales and distribution.

Aguilar was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 10:29 p.m. Jan. 8, jail records show. She has five bonds totaling $180,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon.