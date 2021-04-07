Woman charged with cutting boyfriend with kitchen knife

A 25-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly assaulted her boyfriend with a kitchen knife.

Jessica Benavides was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 11:41 p.m. April 3 at the Summer Tree Apartments located at 2220 E. 52nd Street, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit stated.

Dispatch reportedly detailed the complainant, identified as Robert Abalos, stated his girlfriend, Benavides, tried to stab him while he was trying to get his belongings to leave. Abalos also stated they both had been drinking and he just wants to get his belongings and doesn’t want his girlfriend to go to jail.

Officers made contact with Abalos who stated he and Benavides were arguing and she kept telling him to get out, the affidavit stated. When asked about the knife incident, Abalos stated Benavides got mad that he wouldn’t leave while he was grabbing his clothes and grabbed a kitchen knife.

Abalos reportedly told officers that Benavides pulled the knife not threatening him with it. As Abalos was walking away, officers saw he had blood on his right hand and he stated that Benavides did use the knife to cut him.

Benavides was contacted and stated that it was a verbal argument, the affidavit stated. Officers found a large kitchen knife lying behind a walkway behind a sofa, the affidavit stated.

Benavides was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had one bond totaling $25,000 and posted bail on April 5, jail records show.