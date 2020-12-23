  • December 23, 2020

Woman charged with breaking into boyfriend's apartment, assaulting him

Woman charged with breaking into boyfriend’s apartment, assaulting him

Posted: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 3:52 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 29-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly broke into her boyfriend’s apartment, broke his phone after he called 911 and punched him in the face.

Amanda Guzman was charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, and interfering with emergency services required for assistance, a class A misdemeanor.

The reported incident

happened at 7:24 a.m. Dec. 21 at the Ashford Odessa Square Apartments located at 222 N. Dixie Boulevard, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

The complainant, identified as Gregory Newton, reportedly told officers that his girlfriend, Guzman, broke into his apartment. Newton stated he was sleeping when he heard his name called and heard a loud noise coming from his front door.

Newton stated he saw Guzman standing in his living room, the affidavit stated. Newton stated he began calling 911 and spoke with dispatch before Guzman took the phone away from him. Newton stated he walked to the living room and saw his front door was forced open with damages.

Newton reportedly told officers that he went to his neighbor’s apartment and told them to call the police due to Guzman having his phone. Newton stated Guzman got angry and threw the phone toward him, which caused it to break the screen. Newton stated Guzman grabbed him by his shirt and began “upper cutting” him on the face.

Newton stated Guzman left the area after one his neighbors called the police, the affidavit stated. The neighbor stated she saw Guzman grab Newton from the short, pull him out of the apartment and punched him on the face.

Officers reportedly saw the front door of Newton’s apartment had forced entry. Newton had a white ripped shirt, which was consistent with his shirt being pulled. Newton’s cellphone also had damage to the screen. Newton stated Guzman doesn’t live with him and didn’t have consent to enter his apartment located at 222 N. Dixie Boulevard.

Guzman was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Dec. 21, jail records show. She has two bonds totaling $22,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Posted in on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 3:52 pm.

