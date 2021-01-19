Woman charged with assaulting uncle with snow globe

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed that a 50-year-old woman assaulted her 77-year-old uncle with a snow globe.

Priscilla Blanco was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 11:01 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 2100 block of N. Muskingum Avenue, the affidavit stated.

Officers reportedly talked with 77-year-old William Blanco who stated an argument started between Priscilla Blanco and himself. Priscilla Blanco closed a door and William Blanco attempted to open it.

Priscilla Blanco opened the door and struck her uncle in the back of the neck and head with a large glass snow globe, the affidavit stated. The snow globe shattered and left glass shards over her uncle.

Priscilla Blanco reportedly had cuts on her hands from broken glass and when she was asked what happened she stated she was attacked and scratched by her uncle that caused her to bleed on her hands.

Priscilla Blanco continued to tell police that she had to defend herself by hitting her uncle with a glass snow globe, the affidavit detailed.

Priscilla Blanco was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She has one bond totaling $25,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.