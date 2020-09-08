  • September 8, 2020

Woman charged with assaulting elderly woman - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Woman charged with assaulting elderly woman

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 1:47 pm

Woman charged with assaulting elderly woman oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 19-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly assaulted an 82-year-old woman.

Monique Garcia, 19, was charged with injury to the elderly, a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of West University Boulevard, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed.

Loretta Taylor, 82, reportedly told deputies that Garcia was demanding she allow her to return to her RV after leaving the property. Taylor stated Garcia began swinging at her. Garcia reportedly struck Taylor on the right side of her face, right bicep and right leg.

Taylor stated Garcia had caused her physical pain, the affidavit stated. Deputies saw several cuts on her right bicep and right leg.

Garcia was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had one bond totaling $10,000 and posted bail on Friday, jail records show.

Posted in on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 1:47 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
90°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: SSE at 19mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 55°
Thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 60°/Low 49°
Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 63°/Low 56°
Showers possible. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]