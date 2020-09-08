Woman charged with assaulting elderly woman

A 19-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly assaulted an 82-year-old woman.

Monique Garcia, 19, was charged with injury to the elderly, a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of West University Boulevard, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed.

Loretta Taylor, 82, reportedly told deputies that Garcia was demanding she allow her to return to her RV after leaving the property. Taylor stated Garcia began swinging at her. Garcia reportedly struck Taylor on the right side of her face, right bicep and right leg.

Taylor stated Garcia had caused her physical pain, the affidavit stated. Deputies saw several cuts on her right bicep and right leg.

Garcia was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had one bond totaling $10,000 and posted bail on Friday, jail records show.