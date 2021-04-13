  • April 13, 2021

Woman charged with assaulting common-law spouse - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Woman charged with assaulting common-law spouse

Posted: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 4:18 pm

Woman charged with assaulting common-law spouse oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 47-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly assaulted her common-law spouse with a phone cord, frying pan and kitchen knife.

Madeline Carmen Lopez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 2:15 a.m. April 9 in the 1500 block of N. Dixie Boulevard, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit stated.

The complainant, identified as James Carter, reportedly told officers that he was assaulted by his common-law spouse who was identified as Lopez. Lopez had fled the scene prior to the arrival of the officers.

Carter stated he had returned home and entered into an argument with Lopez, the affidavit detailed. Lopez grabbed a phone charging cable and she began to strike Carter several times with the charging cable across the back. Lopez then grabbed a frying pan and struck Carter on his left elbow.

After Carter was struck with the frying pan, Lopez reportedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen. Lopez swung the blade and struck Carter in the left shoulder.

Officers reportedly saw several welts and red marks in the shape of a cord on Carter’s back. Officers also saw a slight red mark on Carter’s shoulder.

Lopez was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on April 9, jail records show. She had one bond totaling $30,000 and posted bail on April 12.

Posted in on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 4:18 pm.

