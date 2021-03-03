  • March 3, 2021

Woman charged with assaulting boyfriend - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Woman charged with assaulting boyfriend

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 2:59 pm

Woman charged with assaulting boyfriend oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 29-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly assaulted her boyfriend.

Kimberly Dawn Rodriguez was charged with continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony.

The recent assault happened at 2:41 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Eighty Seventh Apartments located at 8640 Hunter Miller Way, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed.

The victim, identified as Leonard Landry, reportedly had visible injuries to his arms, forehead, left cheek, chest and back. The wounds were visibly bleeding and the mark on his left cheek appeared to be a chemical burn.

After speaking with Landry, officers attempted to make contact with Rodriguez at her apartment, but she didn’t answer the door, the affidavit stated. Landry gave officers his key to the apartment and his consent to enter the apartment. Rodriguez was located inside the apartment.

Rodriguez reportedly told officers that she and Landry had been in an argument, but it never turned physical. Officers asked Rodriguez about Landry’s injuries and she stated that he did them to himself. Rodriguez also stated that Landry assaulted her, but at the time Rodriguez had no marks or injuries.

Rodriguez was also found to have engaged in family violence two other times within the last 12 months, the affidavit stated. She was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Rodriguez had one bond totaling $10,000 and she posted bail on Wednesday, jail records show.

Posted in on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 2:59 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
76°
Humidity: 8%
Winds: SW at 11mph
Feels Like: 76°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 76°/Low 48°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 78°/Low 46°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

friday

weather
High 63°/Low 37°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 62°/Low 42°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]