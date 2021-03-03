Woman charged with assaulting boyfriend

A 29-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly assaulted her boyfriend.

Kimberly Dawn Rodriguez was charged with continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony.

The recent assault happened at 2:41 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Eighty Seventh Apartments located at 8640 Hunter Miller Way, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed.

The victim, identified as Leonard Landry, reportedly had visible injuries to his arms, forehead, left cheek, chest and back. The wounds were visibly bleeding and the mark on his left cheek appeared to be a chemical burn.

After speaking with Landry, officers attempted to make contact with Rodriguez at her apartment, but she didn’t answer the door, the affidavit stated. Landry gave officers his key to the apartment and his consent to enter the apartment. Rodriguez was located inside the apartment.

Rodriguez reportedly told officers that she and Landry had been in an argument, but it never turned physical. Officers asked Rodriguez about Landry’s injuries and she stated that he did them to himself. Rodriguez also stated that Landry assaulted her, but at the time Rodriguez had no marks or injuries.

Rodriguez was also found to have engaged in family violence two other times within the last 12 months, the affidavit stated. She was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Rodriguez had one bond totaling $10,000 and she posted bail on Wednesday, jail records show.