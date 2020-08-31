Woman charged with assaulting boyfriend with knife

A 44 year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly attacked her boyfriend and held a pocket knife against his neck.

Yolanda Morales Enriquez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed that at 5:48 p.m., Saturday, an officer was dispatched to a disturbance call in the 100 block of Partridge Park in Odessa.

The officer reportedly met both Enriquez and Johnny Gonzales, a man she lived with and had been dating for the past three years.

Gonzales reportedly said that the two were in an argument which escalated into violence. He said that he was attacked by Enriquez with a black folding pocket knife and placed it to his neck.

Gonzales reportedly had scratches on his face and neck and a laceration on his right index finger from the knife.

A witness reportedly said that they saw Enriquez place the knife to Gonzales’s neck during the altercation.

Enriquez was reportedly arrested and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where jail records show she has a $30,000 surety bond.