  • August 31, 2020

Woman charged with assaulting boyfriend with knife - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Woman charged with assaulting boyfriend with knife

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, August 31, 2020 6:28 pm

Woman charged with assaulting boyfriend with knife oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 44 year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly attacked her boyfriend and held a pocket knife against his neck.

Yolanda Morales Enriquez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed that at 5:48 p.m., Saturday, an officer was dispatched to a disturbance call in the 100 block of Partridge Park in Odessa.

The officer reportedly met both Enriquez and Johnny Gonzales, a man she lived with and had been dating for the past three years.

Gonzales reportedly said that the two were in an argument which escalated into violence. He said that he was attacked by Enriquez with a black folding pocket knife and placed it to his neck.

Gonzales reportedly had scratches on his face and neck and a laceration on his right index finger from the knife.

A witness reportedly said that they saw Enriquez place the knife to Gonzales’s neck during the altercation.

Enriquez was reportedly arrested and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where jail records show she has a $30,000 surety bond.

Posted in on Monday, August 31, 2020 6:28 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
85°
Humidity: 39%
Winds: ENE at 9mph
Feels Like: 86°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 76°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 97°/Low 69°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 91°/Low 67°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]