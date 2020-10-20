  • October 20, 2020

Woman charged with assaulting boyfriend with knife, fork, frying pan

Woman charged with assaulting boyfriend with knife, fork, frying pan

Posted: Tuesday, October 20, 2020 4:58 pm

An 18-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly assaulted her boyfriend with a knife, a fork and frying pan.

Alexis Nevah Mendoza was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 1:22 a.m. Oct. 14 at the Woodview Apartments located at 4330 N. Grandview Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

Cade Stove reportedly told police he was in an argument with his girlfriend that turned physical when she grabbed a knife. Stove stated he was able to take the knife from her, but had cut his finger on his left hand in the process.

Stove also stated that Mendoza grabbed a small black cooking pan and struck him several times on his left arm while he defended himself, the affidavit stated. Stove stated he was able to knock the pan out of her hand, but Mendoza grabbed a fork from the kitchen. Stove stated that Mendoza stabbed him one time on his right arm before throwing the fork to the ground.

Officers reportedly saw Stove’s injuries that included a small cut on his left index finger, redness and swelling on his left arm. There were also two small red punctures on his right arm which was consistent with the outside prongs of a fork.

Mendoza denied ever having a knife or a fork and she stated she only held the pan in her hand but never used it on Stove, the affidavit stated. When asked about Stove’s injuries, Mendoza stated she didn’t know how he got them.

The pan, fork and knife reportedly described by Stove were all found where the assault took place.

Mendoza was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had one bond totaling $30,000 and post bail on Friday, jail records show.

