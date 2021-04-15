  • April 15, 2021

Woman charged with assaulting boyfriend with bat

Woman charged with assaulting boyfriend with bat

Posted: Thursday, April 15, 2021 4:56 pm

Woman charged with assaulting boyfriend with bat

A 28-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly broke her boyfriend’s arm with a bat.

Clara Howe was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury (family violence), a first-degree felony, and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported incident happened at 6:53 a.m. April 13 in the 200 block of Catclaw Avenue, an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit stated.

Officers reportedly made contact with Howe who was running away from a vehicle on the corner of the 200 block of Catclaw. Officers saw the vehicle’s windows to be broken and there was damage to the vehicle.

Officers also saw Howe have glossy eyes, repetitive speech and the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person, the affidavit stated. When asked about her alcohol consumption, Howe stated she had drank because it was Monday night.

Officers reportedly saw Howe have an injury due to breaking the glass. Howe also had no shoes on and torn grey sweats. Broken glass from the vehicle was also found in Howe’s pocket.

Howe was arrested and charged with public intoxication, the affidavit stated. A short while after taking Howe into custody, Roman McCartney contacted police and stated he was Howe’s boyfriend and she had assaulted him.

Officers reportedly contacted McCartney at his mother’s residence. Officers saw multiple injuries on McCartney which included an apparent broken right arm. There was a large indentation between his wrist and elbow consistent with being struck by a club or bat. He also had a scratch on his left forearm consistent with a fight. He also had a bite mark on his right cheek.

McCartney stated that they were drinking, the affidavit stated. Howe got upset due to her past and she accused McCartney of cheating on her. Howe grabbed a bat and struck McCartney. He stated that he blocked a swing from the bat with his right arm. He tried to grab her to stop her when she bit him on his cheek. McCartney stated he fled on foot.

Howe was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury. She has one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Thursday, April 15, 2021 4:56 pm. | Tags: , ,

