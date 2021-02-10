  • February 10, 2021

Woman charged with assault at nightclub

Woman charged with assault at nightclub

Posted: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 2:34 pm

Posted: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 2:34 pm

A 26-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly threw a bottle that hit another woman in the head at a nightclub.

Selene Urias was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 12:15 a.m. Jan. 18 at Club Tequila located at 2111 E. Eighth St., an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed.

Officers reportedly saw the victim, identified as Yadira Cazares, had a large cut on the right side of her forehead and it was bleeding. Cazares was transported to a local hospital.

Cazares reported to police that Urias hit her with a bottle, the affidavit stated. Urias left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. Urias was later interviewed where she admitted to throwing the bottle out of anger during an argument at the bar.

Urias was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Feb. 9, jail records show. She had one bond totaling $20,000 and she posted bail the same day.

Posted in on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 2:34 pm.

