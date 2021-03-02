Victim said 2 men involved in armed robbery

A 25-year-old woman who was shot in the head and in the leg detailed in an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit that there were two men involved in the armed robbery that sent two people, including herself, to the hospital.

One of the men arrested was identified as 20-year-old Braiden Stout, while OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur told the Odessa American over the phone on Tuesday afternoon that OPD isn’t looking for a second suspect.

The Odessa American had to file an FOI for the probable cause affidavit detailing what the victims of the double shooting said happened.

Officers were reportedly dispatched at 3:50 a.m. Feb. 25 to the 300 block of Drury Lane and made contact with the victims, 31-year-old Frankie Lujan and 25-year-old Brittany Martinez. Both were found to have gunshot wounds to their legs and were transported to Medical Center Hospital.

Trevor Tankersley, the director of public relations for MCH, stated in an email on Tuesday afternoon that Martinez was in fair condition, while Lujan has been treated and released.

Martinez stated that a man, later identified as Stout, entered her residence, pointed a gun at her and demanded money and drugs, the affidavit stated. Martinez stated she heard a loud bang and then blacked out.

During an examination at the hospital, Martinez had reportedly been shot in the left side of her head as well as the lower part of her right leg. Lujan had been shot in his left thigh and lower abdomen. Martinez stated that she knew Stout through his girlfriend.

Martinez also stated another man was with Stout during the robbery, but she doesn’t know who the other person is and has never met him before, the affidavit stated.

Stout was arrested and booked Sunday at the Ward County Jail in Monahans with three counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and evading arrest or detention, a class A misdemeanor.

Stout has four bonds totaling $155,000 and was still in custody at the Ward County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, an employee at the Ward County Jail told the Odessa American over the phone.

Two of the aggravated robbery charges came from Ector County where Stout reportedly shot a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman while demanding money and drugs.