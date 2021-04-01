Two men charged in connection to parking lot shooting

Two 20-year-old men were arrested after they reportedly shot at two people, hitting the victim’s vehicle three times, in the Ector County Coliseum parking lot.

Avery Molinar and Damian Reyes were each charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Molinar was also charged with possession of marijuana.

The reported assault happened March 22 in the 100 block of W. 42nd Street when officers heard several gunshots from the Ector County Coliseum parking lot, the affidavit stated. Officers saw a grey Chrysler 300 leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Officers made contact with the driver who was identified as Blake Moya who reportedly detailed that his vehicle was shot. Officers saw the Chrysler 300 was shot three times in the front.

Moya stated he was sitting in the driver’s seat and his girlfriend, who name was redacted as she is a juvenile, was sitting in the passenger seat when Molinar pulled out a gun and shot at them, the affidavit stated. Moya stated Molinar was the passenger of a maroon Chevrolet truck with paper plates. Moya stated Reyes was the driver and truck belongs to Reyes.

During the investigation, Reyes reportedly admitted that he was driving the maroon truck and was driving in the parking lot of the coliseum. Reyes stated they saw Moya in the parking lot and Molinar told Reyes to stop.

Reyes stated he heard gunshots and took off from the area, the affidavit stated. Reyes stated Molinar has been upset with Moya from a past incident where Moya pulled a gun on Molinar.

Moya was reportedly transported to the 1700 block of Boise Drive where he positively identified Reyes as the driver and Molinar as the passenger who shot at him.

Molinar and Reyes were each transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Molinar has two bonds totaling $100,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show. Reyes had two bonds totaling $80,000 and posted bail on March 24.

The Odessa American requested the probable cause affidavits for Reyes and Molinar from the City of Odessa on March 23. The City of Odessa released the information to the Odessa American on March 31.