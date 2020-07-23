  • July 23, 2020

Teenager charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Teenager charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, July 23, 2020 2:54 pm

Teenager charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A teenager was arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

Adrian Daniel Valles, 19, was charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office was notified on June 26 that a sexual assault had happened April 11 in the 12000 block of Louise Avenue, an ECSO affidavit detailed.

The victim was reportedly identified as a 14-year-old girl. The girl stated Valles is a family friend. The girl told her mother that while she and her mom were visiting Valles’ residence that she and Valles went riding on an ATV together and she was sexually assaulted in a field near his residence.

The girl detailed the sexual assault on June 30 during a forensic interview, the affidavit stated.

On July 16, during a voluntary video and audio recorded interview, Valles reportedly admitted he and the girl would kiss. When Valles was asked if they had ever been sexual in any other way, he stated it was with consent.

Valles was arrested, charged and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday, jail records show. He had one bond totaling $20,000 and posted bail on Wednesday.

Posted in on Thursday, July 23, 2020 2:54 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
95°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: SE at 14mph
Feels Like: 96°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 95°/Low 75°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 95°/Low 74°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 96°/Low 72°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]