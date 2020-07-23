Teenager charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

A teenager was arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

Adrian Daniel Valles, 19, was charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office was notified on June 26 that a sexual assault had happened April 11 in the 12000 block of Louise Avenue, an ECSO affidavit detailed.

The victim was reportedly identified as a 14-year-old girl. The girl stated Valles is a family friend. The girl told her mother that while she and her mom were visiting Valles’ residence that she and Valles went riding on an ATV together and she was sexually assaulted in a field near his residence.

The girl detailed the sexual assault on June 30 during a forensic interview, the affidavit stated.

On July 16, during a voluntary video and audio recorded interview, Valles reportedly admitted he and the girl would kiss. When Valles was asked if they had ever been sexual in any other way, he stated it was with consent.

Valles was arrested, charged and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday, jail records show. He had one bond totaling $20,000 and posted bail on Wednesday.