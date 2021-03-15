Teen charged in sexual assault

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit detailed that a 19-year-old man was arrested after he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

Arron Fuentez, 19, was charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony. He was also charged with failure to identify with intent to give false information, a class A misdemeanor.

The sexual assault was reported to ECSO at 3:44 p.m. Jan. 6, the affidavit stated.

The complainant reportedly told deputies that she found that her 15-year-old daughter had been involved in an intimate relationship with Fuentez. She stated that she had taken her daughter’s phone from her and went through it.

The complainant stated while going through the phone she came across photographs and videos of Fuentez touching the 15-year-old girl and messages where the 15-year-old was admitting she and Fuentez had sexual intercourse several times, the affidavit stated.

During a forensic interview, the 15-year-old girl reportedly stated she met Fuentez on Instagram and they began talking. She stated that Fuentez picked her up from her house the first day they met in person. The 15-year-old stated she did send nude photographs to Fuentez, but denied having sexual intercourse with him.

It was found, at a later date, by the 15-year-old girl’s admission to ECSO investigators that she and Fuentez did have sexual intercourse in a barn located in West Odessa on the first night she met him in December and then had sexual intercourse two other times, the affidavit detailed.

The 15-year-old girl also reportedly admitted there were photographs and videos of Fuentez on her phone and positively identified him in the photos.

Fuentez was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on March 13, jail records show. He has two bond totaling $26,500 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon.