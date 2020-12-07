Teen charged in gas station robbery

A 17-year-old man was arrested after he was reportedly involved in a robbery of a gas station where the cashier was held at knife point.

Alfonso Luis Cruz Chacon was charged with an aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

The reported robbery happened at 3 a.m. Nov. 29 at the DK located at 3660 W. Eighth St., an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

The victim, Rosalinda Tovar, reportedly told officers that two Hispanic men entered the store, showed a knife and demanded money from the register. The men stole cash, Juul pods and beer before leaving the scene.

Video surveillance showed one wearing a red hoodie, black sweatpants and white shoes, the affidavit stated. The second man was wearing a black jacket, black pants with a white stripe down the sides and white shoes.

Later that date at 3:30 p.m. another robbery reportedly happened at the DK located at 1000 N. Dixie Boulevard and video surveillance showed one of the suspects was wearing a red hoodie, black sweatpants and white shoes and matched the suspect from the robbery at the Eighth Street location.

The suspect was known to the victim of the second robbery and he was identified as 19-year-old Gabriel Breeding. Breeding claimed to have been driving a blue 2008 Chrysler 300 that belonged to a friend, Chacon. Breeding was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, engaging in organized criminal activity (robbery), a first-degree felony, and evading arrest or detention, a class A misdemeanor.

On Nov. 30, Chacon reported his Chrysler 300 as stolen to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, the affidavit stated. Chacon matched the description of the second suspect from the robbery that happened on Eighth Street and he was still wearing the same clothing that was seen in the surveillance video.

Chacon was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Dec. 4, jail records show. He had one bond totaling $50,000 and posted bail on Dec. 5. Breeding has three bonds totaling $151,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon.