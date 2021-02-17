  • February 17, 2021

Teen charged in fatal shooting

Teen charged in fatal shooting

Posted: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 9:44 am

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis told the Odessa American on Wednesday that a 16-year-old boy was arrested and taken into custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

Griffis detailed to the Odessa American that the 14-year-old boy was identified as Fabian Reyna.

The 16-year-old boy was reportedly taken into custody at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday. Griffis said over the phone that he has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the fatal shooting around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Blair Street and Alexander Avenue, an ECSO press release detailed.

Reyna was reportedly found in the roadway at the above stated intersection.

Next of kin has been notified and the investigation continues.

