Registered sex offender charged with online solicitation of minor

A 33-year-old registered sex offender was arrested after he reportedly used Snapchat to send nude images and request nude images from an 11-year-old girl.

Randy McCoy was charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Odessa Police Department officers were dispatched about an online solicitation of a minor by a person suspected of being a family member and a registered sex offender at 9:08 p.m. June 9 to the unit block of Antebellum Court, an OPD probable cause affidavit stated.

The complainant reportedly found out that a person by the Snapchat display name of “Randy Rodriguez” was communicating with an 11-year-old girl. “Randy Rodriguez” was later identified as McCoy who is the complainant’s cousin.

Officers were provided the messages between the 11-year-old and username “Homeland2.0” where the username “Homeland2.0” requested nude images of the girl, the affidavit stated. The actor sent nude images to the girl in exchange for the images she provided.

On June 22, a search warrant of the username “Homeland2.0” was reportedly requested and submitted to the social media platform Snapchat Inc. Results of the Snapchat search warrant was returned on Oct. 22 for username “Homeland2.0” that showed communication between the 11-year-old and “Homeland2.0” took place as reported and the user account reflected an email address and phone number.

The Texas Sex Offender Registry reflected the email address and phone number used for the creation of the Snapchat account “Homeland2.0” was the same email address and phone number that was most currently reported by McCoy, sex offender, to Lubbock Police Department as part of his requirements of reporting as a sex offender, the affidavit detailed.

According to the Texas Public Sex Offender Registry, McCoy was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Aug. 6, 2006. McCoy assaulted a 13-year-old girl.

McCoy was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Friday, jail records show. He has one bond totaling $30,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon.