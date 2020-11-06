Police searching for man wanted in connection to sexual assault of a child

The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted 36-year-old man in connection to sexually assaulting a child, a press release detailed.

Jesus Rafael Martinez, 36, a teacher at Bonham Middle School, is currently wanted for sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, and improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony.

Martinez was placed on paid administrative leave after Ector County ISD was notified by OPD of an investigation into the teacher. Martinez could reportedly be in the El Paso area.

“I am horrified and angry,” ECISD Superintendent of Schools Scott Muri stated in a press release. “I want to say again to our community we will not tolerate inappropriate behavior from our employees. I want to remind our community that every year, we require training on the topic of inappropriate student-teacher relationships. There is no excuse for our employees to misunderstand the seriousness of these actions. We will continue to do everything we can to prevent this behavior.

“Right now, our district joins OPD in asking the public for help locating the man. If you have any information that will help the police we urge you to call the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers.”

Anyone with information to the whereabouts of Martinez is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.