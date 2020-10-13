  • October 13, 2020

Police make more arrests involving September fatal shooting - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Police make more arrests involving September fatal shooting

Posted: Tuesday, October 13, 2020 5:12 pm

Police make more arrests involving September fatal shooting oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Two more teenagers were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in September in North Odessa.

Isaiah Beseril, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, while a 16-year-old male was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

Beseril had one bond totaling $75,000 and he posted bail on Monday, jail records show. Kevin Mann, the director of the Ector County Youth Center, said the 16-year-old male is still in custody.

Tizavier Jackson was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, after he was involved in a fatal shooting that happened at 4:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of East 49th Street. He has one bond totaling $500,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit details that officers arrived at the scene and found one of the gunshot victims, who was identified as 20-year-old Xzavier Joseph.

It was later reported that two other gunshot victims — 18-year-old Emanuel Urias and a 16-year-old juvenile male — were transported by private vehicle to Odessa Regional Medical Center. Urias was reportedly pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers interviewed Joseph and another man identified as Timothy Holbert, the affidavit stated. Both stated the man, later identified as Jackson, was the person that shot at the vehicle that was occupied by Urias and the juvenile male.

Detectives reportedly located Jackson and he was interviewed about the shooting. Jackson admitted to being involved with the shooting and stated he shot at the vehicle. He stated the young men in the vehicle were shooting at them, so he started to shoot back at them.

Posted in on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 5:12 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

