  • November 6, 2020

Police investigating multiple shots fired, burglaries - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Police investigating multiple shots fired, burglaries

Posted: Friday, November 6, 2020 1:56 pm

Police investigating multiple shots fired, burglaries oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is investigating a string of incidents which include a person being shot and multiple burglaries, a press release detailed.

OPD reportedly responded to a gunshot victim at 10:03 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Gila Road. Investigation showed that the victim was shot by unknown subjects and later transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur stated via text message on Friday afternoon that the gunshot victim has been treated and released.

Police then responded to a robbery at 10:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Grant Avenue and Clements Street, the press release stated. There were no reports of any injuries.

At 10:51 p.m., police reportedly responded to shots fired at the Chaparral Village Apartments located at 1411 S. Grant Ave., which is less than half of a mile south of Clements Street.

Investigation showed that unknown subjects committed an auto burglary, the press release stated. When the owner of the vehicle confronted the suspects, the suspects shot at the victim. The victim had no injuries as a result of the incident.

Police then reportedly responded to a home invasion at 12:05 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 10th Street. There were no reports of any injuries.

All of these incidents are believed to be connected, the press release stated. Two juveniles are in custody and more suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers.

More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Posted in on Friday, November 6, 2020 1:56 pm.

