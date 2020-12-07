Police identify 48-year-old stab victim

The Odessa Police Department has identified the 48-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times over the weekend and a hospital spokesperson detailed the man was listed in critical condition.

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur told the Odessa American over the phone on Monday afternoon that the victim has been identified as 48-year-old Reinaldo Olivera Quintana.

Trevor Tankersley, the director of Public Relations at Medical Center Hospital, stated via email that Quintana was listed in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

The reported stabbing happened at 5:10 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of N. Lee Avenue, an OPD probable cause affidavit detailed. Ronald Garcia Carballosa, 31, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Quintana reportedly had several stab wounds to his body, neck and head. Those injuries were reportedly life threatening and needed surgery.

During the investigation, officers learned that the victim had made a statement to a witness that Carballosa was in a gray Nissan Altima. OPD saw a grey colored side mirror cover lying on the ground in the parking lot next to Quintana’s vehicle with a blood-like substance.

OPD also reportedly found a hammer on the ground outside of Quintana’s vehicle and the head of the hammer also had a blood-like substance on it.

An individual, identified as Orlando Domenech Gonzalez, contacted OPD in reference to his grey Altima with damage to a mirror, the affidavit stated. Gonzalez stated he loaned Carballosa his vehicle overnight which was returned to him around 5:30 a.m. with the passenger mirror damaged. He also saw a substance he believed to be blood on the passenger side doors.

Gonzalez reportedly confronted Carballosa who stated he was involved in a fight but for Gonzalez not to worry about it. Gonzalez stated Carballosa asked him to open the trunk of the vehicle, which he retrieved a wooden item and disposed of it.

Detectives found the described item, Carballosa disposed of, which appeared to have a blood-like substance on it, the affidavit stated.

Carballosa has one bond totaling $50,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show. He is also being held by ICE.