Police charge two men in connection to fatal motorcycle collision

Two men were arrested after they were reportedly involved in a motorcycle race that turned into a fatal collision earlier this month.

Christopher Lee Sims, 38, and Tayson Trace Turner, 23, were each charged with racing on a highway resulting in death, a second-degree felony.

The reported fatal collision happened around 10:01 p.m. Aug. 7 near the intersection of 42nd Street and JBS Parkway, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed. As officers arrived at the scene, 21-year-old motorcyclist Juan Cedillos was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reportedly told police that they saw three motorcycles traveling east on 42nd Street at a high rate of speed with what appeared to be a speed competition. A witness identified as Sims stated that Cedillos and another sports bike started to race near the intersection of Tanglewood Lane and 42nd Street. The driver of the other sports bike was identified as Turner.

Sims reportedly told police that he was on a Harley Davidson in the center lane on 42nd Street near Tanglewood Lane. Cedillos was in the left lane and Turner was in the right lane. Sims stated he left the light fast to rev his engine as he pulled away leaving first. The other two bikes drove by Sims at a high rate of speed switching lanes before Cedillos’ fatal collision.

Officers collected video from a nearby bank, the affidavit stated. In the video, Sims was in the center lane with Cedillos in the left, before Turner pulled up to the light in the right lane. When the light turns green, Sims takes off at a high rate of speed before Turner and Cedillos.

Video footage from Music City Mall showed all three bikes were traveling at a high rate of speed. Measurements were taken between two poles in the video which were found to be 326 feet apart. A time and distance formula was used to determine the speeds of the motorcycles in the segment of road.

It was determined that Sims was going 77 mph, Turner was going 86 mph and Cedillos was going 75 mph, the affidavit stated. The video also showed when the bikes came into the frame that Cedillos was the first bike followed by Turner and then Sims. By the time the bikes left the frame of the camera, Turner was passing Cedillos.

Crash reconstruction reportedly showed that at the time of the fatal collision that Cedillos had a minimum speed of 63 mph, which was based on the skid mark left and the distance from where he landed from the collision.

From the video and witness statements, Cedillos, Sims and Turner had competed in a speed competition or an acceleration contest on their bikes, which played a factor in leading to the fatal collision, the affidavit stated.

Turner was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Aug. 13, had one bond totaling $50,000 and posted bail on Aug. 14, jail records show. Sims was booked into jail on Tuesday, had one bond totaling $50,000 and posted bail the same day.