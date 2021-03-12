  • March 12, 2021

Police arrest wanted man with firearm - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Police arrest wanted man with firearm

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, March 12, 2021 1:43 pm

Police arrest wanted man with firearm oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department issued a press release detailing a traffic stop led to a 25-year-old man being arrested on a felony warrant.

Austin Twilligear, 25, had a warrant for assault by strangulation (family violence), a third-degree felony. He was additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony. He is also being held by the U.S. Marshals.

The reported traffic stop happened at 5:36 p.m. March 11 as officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the 3700 block of Springdale Drive, the press release stated. The driver was identified as Twilligear and was found that he had a felony warrant.

Investigation reportedly showed that Twilligear had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Twilligear was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation continued to show that Twilligear had attempted to conceal the firearm, which was subsequently located by officers, the press release stated. Twilligear was a convicted felon.

Twilligear was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and was in intake as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Friday, March 12, 2021 1:43 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
82°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: S at 19mph
Feels Like: 82°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 82°/Low 61°
Thunderstorms likely early. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 73°/Low 41°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 68°/Low 46°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 73°/Low 51°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]