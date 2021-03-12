Police arrest wanted man with firearm

The Odessa Police Department issued a press release detailing a traffic stop led to a 25-year-old man being arrested on a felony warrant.

Austin Twilligear, 25, had a warrant for assault by strangulation (family violence), a third-degree felony. He was additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony. He is also being held by the U.S. Marshals.

The reported traffic stop happened at 5:36 p.m. March 11 as officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the 3700 block of Springdale Drive, the press release stated. The driver was identified as Twilligear and was found that he had a felony warrant.

Investigation reportedly showed that Twilligear had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Twilligear was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation continued to show that Twilligear had attempted to conceal the firearm, which was subsequently located by officers, the press release stated. Twilligear was a convicted felon.

Twilligear was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and was in intake as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.