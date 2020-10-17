OPD makes arrest in connection with stabbing

  • October 17, 2020

Posted: Saturday, October 17, 2020 5:18 pm

Odessa police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning in central Odessa, the Odessa Police Department said in a press release.

According to the release, Jesus Cervantes has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The release stated that at approximately 3:25 a.m., the OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 1900 block of East 6th street in reference to a stab victim.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 44-year-old male who sustained a stab wound to the upper-body.

Investigation revealed that after the 44-year-old victim got into an argument with his brother-in-law, identified as Cervantes, Cervantes stabbed his brother in-law and fled the scene before the police arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the press release, Cervantes was later located and interviewed by detectives and that based on the facts and circumstances presented during the investigation, OPD detectives obtained a warrant for Cervantes, who was charged and arrested accordingly and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

