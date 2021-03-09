Odessa toddler severely injured

A 24-year-old woman and her 24-year-old boyfriend were arrested in connection to the hospitalization of the woman’s 22-month-old son with severe head trauma.

Diamond Stone Rocha, 24, and Johnathan Irvin McKissick were each charged with attempted capital murder of a person under 10 years old, a first-degree felony. McKissick has been additionally charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony, unauthorized use of a vehicle, state jail felony, and three counts of forgery by passing, state jail felony.

Rocha has one bond totaling $250,000 and she was still in custody Tuesday afternoon, jail records show. McKissick has five bonds totaling $310,500 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

The reported incident involving the 22-month-old boy happened Feb. 27 as Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Medical Center Hospital in reference to a possible injury to a child, an ECSO probable cause affidavit detailed.

Deputies reportedly made contact with MCH medical staff who stated that a 22-month-old boy was brought into the ER with severe head trauma. The medical staff told deputies that the boy was given a full body scan and had several brain bleeds along with bruising and swelling on the left side of his head.

Medical staff stated the 22-month-old needed to be airlifted to Lubbock due to his injuries being life threatening, the affidavit stated.

ECSO investigators made contact with Rocha, who stated that she brought the 22-month-old boy to the ER due to him having bruising on the left side of his face and being unresponsive.

Rocha stated that she picked up her son from his father’s house located in the 12000 block of S. Berrill between 10:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. while with her boyfriend of three months, identified as McKissick.

Rocha reportedly told investigators that after picking up her son that she and McKissick made their way to the Delux Inn located at 1518 S. Grant Avenue where they got a room due to them not wanting to drive back to Midland because they were tired.

Rocha stated that when they arrived at the room she got into the shower while McKissick was changing the boy’s diaper, the affidavit detailed. Rocha stated once she got out of the shower that she fell asleep and didn’t awake until later when McKissick told her that her son had vomited on himself and he cleaned the baby up with baby wipes. Rocha stated she woke up again later at around 8 a.m. and then around 9 a.m. her son began vomiting again.

Rocha reportedly told deputies that she and McKissick both placed her son in the bathtub where they both saw the boy had bruising on the left side of his face. She stated that her son began to become unresponsive. She stated she took photographs of her son and sent them to his father asking why he did this to the 22-month-old boy.

Rocha stated that she told McKissick they needed to take her son to the hospital, however, McKissick hesitated due to CPS getting involved, the affidavit stated. Rocha stated even though her son was unconscious she began gathering everything inside the hotel. She stated she stopped by her mother’s house located on Schell Street to get her son a shirt before having McKissick take her to MCH where he dropped her off and left.

McKissick was reportedly later contacted, but refused to speak to investigators. He was located in a white 2017 Ford Focus that was reported stolen and he was arrested by the Odessa Police Department on unrelated charges and taken to Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later contacted by ECSO investigators.

McKissick agreed to speak to ECSO investigators, but stated he had nothing to do with the 22-month-old boy’s injuries and didn’t want to talk to investigators due to him having a warrant for his arrest.

The affidavit detailed that after further investigation and physical evidence was provided, it was reportedly found that Rocha and McKissick caused unwanted contact with the 22-month-old boy that caused him serious bodily injury to the left side of his face and head.