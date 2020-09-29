Odessa man gets additional charges

An Ector County Grand Jury reportedly indicted a 49-year-old man, who is accused of sexually assaulting his 8-year-old family member multiple times over the span of about two months, with additional charges.

Bobby Wayne McDowell was charged with three counts of indecency with a child (sexual contact), a second-degree felony.

McDowell was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Monday and had three bonds totaling $150,000, jail records show. He posted bail on Monday.

The three indictments happened Sept. 14, court records show. An arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 70th District courtroom of Judge Denn Whalen.

A previous Odessa American article detailed the sexual assaults started in April and ended May 31 after the 8-year-old returned from a trip with McDowell and his wife.

During a forensics interview, the girl reportedly detailed McDowell, who owns RV parks in Gardendale, has ATVs on the RV property. The girl detailed when the relative’s wife would have to work that she and McDowell would go ride ATVs.

The girl stated during the interview that McDowell would sit behind her and put his left hand down the top of her shorts under her underwear, the previous article stated. The girl reported that McDowell told her he could get into a lot of trouble if she ever told anyone.

The girl also reportedly detailed the relative and his wife would take her and her little sister to the lakes. The girl stated he had jet skies. The girl stated he would sit in the middle of the jet ski and put her in the front of him and put her little sister behind him.

The ECSO affidavit detailed the girl stated during the interview that he would put his left hand down her bikini bathing suit bottom. McDowell would reportedly use his right hand to help her press the gas button and she would steer. McDowell’s hand would reportedly move around until they would stop riding the jet skies.

A couple of weeks before the outcry, the girl reportedly detailed that McDowell was putting his hand on her a lot and she didn’t like it and she wanted it to stop. She didn’t stop crying until another family member at the lake asked her what was wrong and she told her that he keeps inappropriately touching her and she can’t take it anymore.

The other family member made the girl tell the relative’s wife what she told her and the woman confronted her husband at which time he apologized.

McDowell and his wife reportedly took the girl and her sister home and told the girl’s parents. Bobby McDowell reportedly cried, apologized and stated he didn’t know why he was doing that.

In addition to the arrest of McDowell, 31-year-old Ashley Nicole Kindel was charged with failure to report continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14, a class A misdemeanor. Kindel was arrested Sept. 2 after she failed to report continuous sexual abuse of an 8-year-old girl to a peace officer or law enforcement agency.

At 4:15 p.m. May 31, the report of sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 was reported to the Odessa Police Department, a previous Odessa American article detailed. It was found that one of the incidents had occurred in Ector County and was turned over to ECSO on June 22.

The original outcry person was reportedly identified as Kindel. The 8-year-old girl made the outcry that she had been inappropriately touched by her family member several times. The girl made the outcry to Kindel on May 30 while on vacation in Llano County.

Kindel took the girl to McDowell’s wife and made her tell her what she said, an ECSO affidavit detailed. McDowell’s wife confronted him at which time McDowell didn’t deny. Kindel left the girl in the care of McDowell and his wife and failed to assist or immediately report the offense to a peace officer or law enforcement agency.

ECSO reportedly contacted Kindel more than once in regards to the outcry and information about the investigation to the continuous sexual assault of a child. Kindel told ECSO that she can’t talk and she wants nothing to do with it.

The affidavit detailed that during ECSO’s the last contact she advised to contact her attorney. When asked who her attorney was, the phone was disconnected.

Kindel was arrested, charged and transported to Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had one bond totaling $1,000 and posted bail on Sept. 2, jail records show.