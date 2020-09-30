Mother, daughter charged with poisoning neighbor’s dogs

An 18-year-old woman and her 44-year-old mother were arrested after they reportedly poisoned their neighbor’s dogs.

Alexis Briones, 18, and Joanne Briones, 44, were each charged with two counts of cruelty to animals (poison), a third-degree felony.

Odessa Police Department officers and members of Odessa Animal Control were called to the 1400 block of Alamosa Street on Aug. 23, an OPD probable cause affidavit detailed.

The complainant, who was identified in the police report as 31-year-old Edward Paul Tomes, reportedly told officers that his two dogs had been poisoned.

Tomes stated his two dogs were found eating a meaty substance with green sprinkles behind his residence, the affidavit stated. Tomes stated his dogs became sick.

Security video of the alleys showed Alexis Briones approached the rear of Tomes’ residence, withdrew a pellet gun from her waist and fired five shots at his dogs, the affidavit detailed. Briones and her mother walked to the back gate of Tomes’ residence and Briones is seen holding an object comparable to a bowl and they knelt behind the fence.

Further video reportedly shows no other people in the alley during or after the event until Tomes discovered his dogs.

According to the police report, a vet advised Tomes to make the dogs vomit. Tomes was able to get the dogs to throw up the food and he documented photos of the vomit. The vomit had a florescent green hue to it with some of the kibble or meat in it as well.

The green substance on the meat was tested at the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory and it tested positive for Bromethalin, which is a poison used on rodents.

Alexis Briones and Joanne Briones were arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday, jail records show. Each had two bonds totaling $20,000 and both posted bail later that day.