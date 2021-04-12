  • April 12, 2021

Mother charged in endangering 2 children - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Mother charged in endangering 2 children

Posted: Monday, April 12, 2021 3:33 pm

Mother charged in endangering 2 children oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed a 25-year-old woman was arrested after she was accused of selling methamphetamine and keeping her children in unsafe living conditions.

Leslie Ann Rodriguez was charged with two counts of endangering a child (criminal negligence), a second-degree felony.

OPD detectives executed a search warrant at 5:30 p.m. April 7 in the 11300 block of University Boulevard, the affidavit stated. Detectives found two children, a 1-year-old and a less than 1-year-old.

Detectives reportedly saw narcotics transactions happening at the trailer and during recorded and mirandized interviews that Rodriguez admitted to selling one ounce of methamphetamine from the trailer over the last three to four months. These sales happened daily at the trailer.

During a search of the trailer, officers found methamphetamine paraphernalia, narcotics, firearms and other items, the affidavit stated. The state of the trailer was unfit for human habitation.

There were reportedly no working refrigerators, food was limited and the cleanliness posed a significant risk of danger to the children. Officers also saw around the trailer there was animal feces, rotting food and insects.

A window mounted AC unit was used to chill the milk to provide to the children, the affidavit detailed.

Rodriguez reportedly was identified as the mother of both of the children and acknowledged the deficiencies of the state of the trailer.

Rodriguez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She has two bonds totaling $70,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Monday, April 12, 2021 3:33 pm. | Tags: , , ,

