Man, woman charged with leaving crack cocaine around children

A 36-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested after they reportedly left 25 grams of crack cocaine around six children.

John Smith, 36, and Ayla Smith, 29, were each charged with six counts of endangering a child, a state jail felony, and possession of marijuana. John Smith is also being held by the U.S. Marshals.

The Odessa Police Department executed a search warrant on March 5 in the 700 block of Snyder Avenue, an OPD probable cause affidavit stated. Inside the residence there were two adults, John Smith and Ayla Smith, and six children.

Detectives reportedly found a large amount of a rock-life substance known as crack cocaine on top of the television table in the living room. The total weight of the crack cocaine was 25 grams.

There was also less than two ounces of marijuana found on top of the master bedroom dresser, the affidavit stated. The marijuana was within reach and possession of John Smith and Ayla Smith.

John Smith and Ayla Smith were arrested and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. John Smith has seven bonds totaling $21,500 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show. Ayla Smith had seven bonds totaling $21,500 and posted bail on March 6.