  • March 8, 2021

Man, woman charged with leaving crack cocaine around children - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man, woman charged with leaving crack cocaine around children

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, March 8, 2021 5:20 pm

Man, woman charged with leaving crack cocaine around children oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 36-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested after they reportedly left 25 grams of crack cocaine around six children.

John Smith, 36, and Ayla Smith, 29, were each charged with six counts of endangering a child, a state jail felony, and possession of marijuana. John Smith is also being held by the U.S. Marshals.

The Odessa Police Department executed a search warrant on March 5 in the 700 block of Snyder Avenue, an OPD probable cause affidavit stated. Inside the residence there were two adults, John Smith and Ayla Smith, and six children.

Detectives reportedly found a large amount of a rock-life substance known as crack cocaine on top of the television table in the living room. The total weight of the crack cocaine was 25 grams.

There was also less than two ounces of marijuana found on top of the master bedroom dresser, the affidavit stated. The marijuana was within reach and possession of John Smith and Ayla Smith.

John Smith and Ayla Smith were arrested and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. John Smith has seven bonds totaling $21,500 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show. Ayla Smith had seven bonds totaling $21,500 and posted bail on March 6.

Posted in on Monday, March 8, 2021 5:20 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny/Wind
67°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: SSE at 20mph
Feels Like: 67°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 74°/Low 52°
Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 54°
Cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 82°/Low 49°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 79°/Low 58°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]